General

Vale Rupert Smoker

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 23 SEP 2025   11:46AM

Evolution Trustees chief executive Rupert Smoker has passed away at the age of 47.

Smoker co-founded Evolution Trustees almost a decade ago and served as chief executive.

He was well known in the financial services industry, particularly through his time at Perpetual, where he had overseen the business development as head of responsible entity services.

Before that, Smoker held senior positions at ASIC and The Trust Company before it was integrated into Perpetual.

Evolution Trustees said Smoker will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and the lasting impact he had on everyone who worked alongside him.

"As a visionary leader, he built Evolution Trustees into a proudly Australian-owned business, leading with unwavering commitment to clients and genuine care for his team," Evolution Trustees said.

"Our thoughts are with Rupert's family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from clients and partners during this difficult time."

In the interim, current chief operating officer Ben Norman will serve as acting chief executive.

"With the continued support of our long-term investors, stakeholders and the dedication of our experienced team, we are committed to honouring his legacy and upholding the values he instilled in our organisation," Evolution Trustees said.

In tributes, Smoker was described by friends and former colleagues as a true gentleman and inspirational entrepreneur, with a wicked sense of humour and someone who made a lasting contribution to the sector.

Smoker's funeral service will take place at St Mary's Catholic Church in North Sydney at 10:00am on Friday, September 26. The service will also be available to view via a live stream.

Smoker is survived by his wife, Sophie, and his two children, Jarvis and Austin.

Former Income Asset Management staffer embezzles $1.5m

KARREN VERGARA
A former Income Asset Management (IAM) employee has funnelled $1.5 million from the company using a bank account used by a "minority sub-custodian".

Munro Partners adds institutional sales lead in Canada

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Munro Partners is expanding its offering to Canada's major institutions, hiring an institutional investments executive based in Toronto this month.

La Trobe shuts online portal access

ELIZA BAVIN
La Trobe has shut access to its online portal to "comply" with ASIC's stop orders, however the regulator said the move was not necessary.

