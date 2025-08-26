Vale Raymond Mason

Raymond "Chipp" Mason, the founder of Legg Mason, has passed away at the age of 88.

He founded Mason & Co. in 1962 at the age of 25 after working in his family's brokerage business. In 1970, Legg & Co. acquired Mason & Co. to become Legg Mason.

Mason stepped down in 2007 after serving 46 years as chair, president and chief executive.

Legg Mason acquired Martin Currie in 2014, joining its other affiliates of Brandywine Global, ClearBridge Investments, The Permal Group, QS Investors, Royce & Associates, and Western Asset Management.

In 2020, Franklin Templeton acquired Legg Mason. At the time, the group had a combined US$1.4 trillion in assets under management (AUM).

Outside of finance, Mason was a member of Johns Hopkins University's board of trustees from 1987 to 2007, including serving as the board's chair from 2002 to 2007.

He was also a trustee of Johns Hopkins Medicine and chaired both the university board's investment committee and Johns Hopkins Medicine's finance committee. Mason received an honorary degree from Johns Hopkins University in 2008.

Mason was an alumnus of William & Mary, a research university based in Virginia, graduating in 1959.

William & Mary's Raymond A. Mason School of Business renamed the business school to his namesake in 2005.

"For William & Mary, the Mason name will forever represent ambition paired with generosity, leadership shaped by humility, and a legacy defined by uplifting others," William & Mary senior vice president for University Advancement Matthew T. Lambert said.

"He was a true servant leader, and I count it among the highest honours of my career to work with Chip to support our business school and, over the years, develop a true friendship. Through his visionary support, our Mason School of Business continues to prepare principled leaders who will carry his values forward for generations."

Mason is survived by his wife, Rand, six children, stepchildren and grandchildren.