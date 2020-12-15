NEWS
SMSF
Vale Martin Heffron
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 15 DEC 2020   12:30PM

Martin Heffron, one of the most respected experts in Australia's self-managed superannuation sector, has passed away suddenly after a brief illness.

Heffron, the business that he co-founded with his wife Meg in 1998, sent a note to clients on 11 December 2020 informing them of the sad news.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of our executive director Martin Heffron," Heffron said.

"Many of you may not be aware that Martin had been fighting cancer over the last few months and had been progressing well with his treatment. The news came as a shock to everyone close to Martin, including his family and the entire Heffron team."

The Heffron management team will remain unchanged, with Meg Heffron continuing in her role as managing director.

"His light will continue to shine brightly within our organisation as Martin, our co-founder, will always be remembered as a warm and kind-hearted leader. He was uniquely inquisitive and incredibly passionate about creating an organisation that strives to help people live independently and within their means in his adopted Australia," Heffron said.

"We hope you will join us in our support of Meg, with whom he built a business and a family, and her loved ones at this very difficult time."

Martin Heffron had spent more than three decades working in superannuation and SMSFs.

He was the chair of the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand's SMSF committee and was on the board of Hunter Valley Grammar School.

The Heffron family asked that any memorial contributions be made to the Kaden Centre Newcastle, a treatment centre delivering custom exercise programs to people experiencing all stages of cancer.

