Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Vale John Quessy

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 12 DEC 2023   12:42PM

Former NGS Super trustee director and Independent Education Union (IEU) secretary John Quessy has passed away.

Quessy served as a director and alternative director for nearly 20 years at the industry fund, until he retired this year.

"Our heartfelt thanks go to John for his commitment to the education sector and NGS members," NGS Super said.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends for their significant loss."

The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) also expressed deep sadness over the loss of the passionate trade unionist and campaigner.

"As IEU Secretary he led highly successful campaigns for pay rises and improved working conditions in the Catholic system sector," the ACTU said.

"He spearheaded the 2012 'Teachers are Teachers' campaign for pay parity for university trained early childhood teachers with primary school teachers."

Quessy also led a successful drive for pay rises which was awarded the ACTU's campaign of the year.

ACTU assistant secretary Liam O'Brien said that it's people like Quessy who make the union movement what it is; passionate in fighting for a better go for members.

"The ACTU would like to send its deepest condolences to John's family, friends and loved ones at this sad time," O'Brien said.

Quessy is survived by his wife Magda, children Alexis and Josh, and five grandchildren. He was 69 years old.

Read more: ACTUJohn QuessyNGS SuperIndependent Education UnionLiam O'BrienAustralian Council of Trade Unions
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

'Significant deficiencies' lead APRA to act against NGS Super
NGS Super launches retirement savings strategy
FEAL appoints NGS Super chief to board
Rainmaker names ESG leader super funds
NGS Super to debut retirement income product
NGS ahead of schedule on net zero strategy
Industry grapples with looming cyber threats
NGS Super expands leadership
APRA finalises operational risk prudential standard
NGS Super continues leadership shake-up

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper supersizes Churchill Asset Management mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
AustralianSuper has bolstered its existing mandate with Nuveen affiliate, Churchill Asset Management, increasing the investment program size to US$1.5 billion.

Hostplus ups fees on socially responsible option

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
Hostplus has notified members that the fees and costs for its Socially Responsible Investment - Balanced option are now "materially higher", blaming increased performance fees.

Government reports improved fiscal outlook

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
The federal government has released its 2023-24 Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO), revealing a deficit reduction of $1.1 billion, an improvement of $12.8 billion from earlier projections.

Soul Patts raises stake in Perpetual

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:06PM
After its bid to acquire Perpetual was rejected, Washington H. Soul Pattinson (WHSP) has increased its ownership in the fund manager to 11.6%, according to a filing made yesterday.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.