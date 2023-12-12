Vale John Quessy

Former NGS Super trustee director and Independent Education Union (IEU) secretary John Quessy has passed away.

Quessy served as a director and alternative director for nearly 20 years at the industry fund, until he retired this year.

"Our heartfelt thanks go to John for his commitment to the education sector and NGS members," NGS Super said.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends for their significant loss."

The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) also expressed deep sadness over the loss of the passionate trade unionist and campaigner.

"As IEU Secretary he led highly successful campaigns for pay rises and improved working conditions in the Catholic system sector," the ACTU said.

"He spearheaded the 2012 'Teachers are Teachers' campaign for pay parity for university trained early childhood teachers with primary school teachers."

Quessy also led a successful drive for pay rises which was awarded the ACTU's campaign of the year.

ACTU assistant secretary Liam O'Brien said that it's people like Quessy who make the union movement what it is; passionate in fighting for a better go for members.

"The ACTU would like to send its deepest condolences to John's family, friends and loved ones at this sad time," O'Brien said.

Quessy is survived by his wife Magda, children Alexis and Josh, and five grandchildren. He was 69 years old.