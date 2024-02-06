Newspaper icon
Vale Jason Milosevski

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 6 FEB 2024   12:47PM

Tributes are flowing for much loved business development executive Jason Milosevski, who sadly passed away over the weekend, aged 43.

Milosevski was a fixture of the financial advice landscape for more than 20 years, building a vast network through business development roles with AXA, AMP, and Zurich.

In 2015, Milosevski was named state manager, Victoria at Synchron, leading the dealer group's expansion efforts in the state and recruiting more than 100 advisers over a five-year tenure.

In November 2020, he joined PPS Mutual as a senior business development manager where, in addition to maintaining adviser relationships and raising awareness for the insurer's products, he helped mentor new business development team members.

He was PPS Mutual's first business development manager in Victoria and was instrumental in building the business' presence and achieving its targets, PPS Mutual chief executive Michael Pillemer said in a tribute.

In January 2023, Milosevski was diagnosed with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer. Vowing to raise awareness, Milosevski inspired others by openly sharing his journey on social media, documenting his experience with chemotherapy and the wellness practices he adopted to help along the way.

He also gave presentations to his adviser network on what he was going through, explaining the important role income protection cover was playing for him and his family during this time, and that trauma and life cover would thereafter, Pillemer said.

Pillemer described Milosevski as the "gold standard" who enriched the lives of all he met.

"Jase fought like a tiger for over a year to overcome pancreatic cancer. He even returned to work a few months ago for one day a week and relished being able to connect with his adviser base once again. Jase's courage, strength and positive spirit were immense, and I have nothing but sheer admiration for him," Pillemer wrote.

"Jase always radiated something special with his warmth, enormous energy, and infectious enthusiasm. When we spoke in recent times, I was surprised to learn that he never fully realised the impact he had on PPS Mutual.

"The adviser network that Jase brought to the business, the amazing relationships he built with advisers and teammates alike, the role he played in helping to recruit new people to the business, his creativity and skill at utilising a diversity of media channels, his enthusiasm in embracing business goals and his determination and success in achieving them, as well as the vitality and positivity he brought to the team, have left an indelible mark on PPS Mutual."

In honour of Milosevski, PPS Mutual has created an award in his name, to be presented at the end of each year to the employee "who most embodies [the above] amazing qualities."

"I told Jase this a couple of weeks ago, and he was very moved. He asked me to tell the BDMs that he is going to give them a kick in the pants from up there to make sure we hit our sales targets," Pillemer said.

A flood of tributes to Milosevski on LinkedIn have recognised his passion for his work, his caring and sincere nature, with many highlighting his strength of character in the face of adversity and unwaning sense of humour; a "real gem" who was always kind and generous with his time.

He is survived by his wife and two sons, who have promised to continue raising awareness of pancreatic cancer.

"He was a true inspiration to us all. His courage, strength, and strong mindset to fight everyday against this horrible disease called pancreatic cancer, was a true reflection of the man that he was," his family wrote.

"Today we have lost a devoted husband, a loving father to two beautiful boys, a son, a brother, and a friend.

"Jason will forever be remembered in our hearts as a selfless man who always put the needs of his family and friends before himself."

Read more: PPS MutualJason MilosevskiAMPAXAMichael PillemerSynchronZurich
