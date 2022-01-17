NEWS
General

Vale Chris Regenass

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 17 JAN 2022   12:44PM

The financial advice community is remembering Synchron state manager Chris Regenass, following his sad passing last week.

In a video message to the Synchron adviser network, director Don Trapnell shared that Regenass passed away as a result of heart surgery complications on Thursday, January 13.

"We are a family at Synchron... and Chris was a very integral part of that family," Trapnell said.

Regenass served as Synchron's state manager for South Australia and the Northern Territory since November 2017, and more recently also became responsible for Tasmania.

"In that five-year period, in those states he took Synchron from a very small operation to being big enough to be a licensee in its own right," Trapnell said.

Prior to joining the licensee, he led AMP's financial planning business for more than three years, overseeing AMP Financial Planning, Charter Financial Planning and Hillross Financial Services. In total, he spent close to two decades with AMP and AXA in a range of development roles.

Tributes to Regenass have flowed on Synchron's Facebook page, with many remembering him for his cheerful disposition and friendly smile. At over seven feet tall, he was affectionately known as a "big friendly giant" who was generous with both his time and knowledge.

"We will miss Chris Regenass," Trapnell concluded.

He is survived by his wife Robyn and their two children, Rebecca and Matthew.

Read more: SynchronChris RegenassAMP Financial PlanningCharterDon TrapnellHillross
