NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
General
Vale Chi-X founder
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 25 JAN 2021   11:49AM

Chi-X has expressed its sadness over the death of founder and first chief executive Peter Fowler.

Chi-X said Fowler will be remembered with affection, respect and gratitude by those who worked with him as a founding employee, chief operating officer, chief executive and board director of Chi-X Australia.

"Pete was more responsible than any other person for successfully launching genuine competition between Australian market operators," Chi-X said.

"Pete definitely enjoyed being one of what was initially a handful of people at Chi-X Australia, taking on its large multibillion dollar competitor."

Fowler qualified as a computer programmer in 1969 and joined the London Produce Clearing House, which subsequently became the International Commodities Clearing House (ICCH) and then LCH.

In 1986, Fowler transferred to Sydney as the managing director of ICCH for the Asia Pacific region.

In 1992, he founded and worked for his own company developing market infrastructure systems, including clearing systems, and back office, risk management and order management systems used by Australian brokers.

"Notwithstanding that it brought predictable ribbing during the Ashes and many other sporting contests, Pete was convinced that living in Sydney was winning the lottery," Chi-X said.

"Chi-X had a similar view when Pete joined us in 2008, as one of our first employees charged with launching competition to the ASX."

Chi-X credited Fowler with the success of the business, saying that the business would not be where it is today were it not for his efforts.

"Pete will be greatly missed by those fortunate enough to have got to know a person who had inspiring endurance and was disarmingly sensitive, warm and loyal, once an at times gruff exterior was taken down," it said.

"Our thoughts at this very sad time are with Pat, Jackie, Paul and Leanne, and all members of Pete's family. At Chi-X we are enormously grateful and proud that Peter Fowler was an integral part of our past, he will always have played a crucial role in the success of our company."

Read more: Chi-XPeter FowlerChi-X AustraliaInternational Commodities Clearing HouseASX
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chi-X bolsters executive team
Arowana winds up LIC
Six Park launches ESG options
SS&C withdraws Link offer
Real AM considers listing new REIT
Magellan launches funds on Chi-X
360 Capital raises bid for Evans Dixon
Financial services' biggest tax bills revealed
SelfWealth launches US trading
Council of Financial Regulators monitors ASX, cybersecurity
Editor's Choice
State Super names new chief investment officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
State Super has appointed a new chief investment officer, replacing Gary Gabriel who departed for VFMC last year.
Perpetual reports $2.7bn in net outflows
KANIKA SOOD
Perpetual's strategies saw $2.7 billion in net outflows in the December quarter, taking its total assets to $89.2 billion.
ATO releases finding from super survey
ELIZA BAVIN
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has released the key takeaways from its bi-annual survey of APRA-regulated super funds.
Longstanding Mason Stevens MD exits
ELIZA BAVIN
Thomas Bignill has left his role as co-chief investment officer and managing director of Mason Stevens after being a founding member of the company 11 years ago.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something D53dtIRI