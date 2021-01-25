Vale Chi-X founder

Chi-X has expressed its sadness over the death of founder and first chief executive Peter Fowler.

Chi-X said Fowler will be remembered with affection, respect and gratitude by those who worked with him as a founding employee, chief operating officer, chief executive and board director of Chi-X Australia.

"Pete was more responsible than any other person for successfully launching genuine competition between Australian market operators," Chi-X said.

"Pete definitely enjoyed being one of what was initially a handful of people at Chi-X Australia, taking on its large multibillion dollar competitor."

Fowler qualified as a computer programmer in 1969 and joined the London Produce Clearing House, which subsequently became the International Commodities Clearing House (ICCH) and then LCH.

In 1986, Fowler transferred to Sydney as the managing director of ICCH for the Asia Pacific region.

In 1992, he founded and worked for his own company developing market infrastructure systems, including clearing systems, and back office, risk management and order management systems used by Australian brokers.

"Notwithstanding that it brought predictable ribbing during the Ashes and many other sporting contests, Pete was convinced that living in Sydney was winning the lottery," Chi-X said.

"Chi-X had a similar view when Pete joined us in 2008, as one of our first employees charged with launching competition to the ASX."

Chi-X credited Fowler with the success of the business, saying that the business would not be where it is today were it not for his efforts.

"Pete will be greatly missed by those fortunate enough to have got to know a person who had inspiring endurance and was disarmingly sensitive, warm and loyal, once an at times gruff exterior was taken down," it said.

"Our thoughts at this very sad time are with Pat, Jackie, Paul and Leanne, and all members of Pete's family. At Chi-X we are enormously grateful and proud that Peter Fowler was an integral part of our past, he will always have played a crucial role in the success of our company."