Vado Private announces senior hire

Vado Private, the private credit provider, has recruited a funds management lead as demand for private corporate loans soars.

Mark Zukerman has been appointed to the newly created position and will join the investment committee, ensuring the private credit provider builds a pipeline of investment opportunities in corporate debt.

Zukerman will also develop and implement all investment strategies, oversee asset allocation and risk management, and be responsible for fund performance and reporting.

This includes tracking fund performance against benchmarks and overseeing the distribution of its investment products to investors.

Zukerman has more than 25 years' commercial lending and corporate banking experience. He joins from Carson Capital Holdings, where he was the director of capital markets for four years, specialising in structuring and arranging funding for large-scale residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Before that, Zukerman ran the lending book at Centennial Property Group, where he established the property and development lending business, and he was previously employed as a senior lending manager in Australian Unity's mortgage trust business.

"As we embark on our next phase of growth, Mark will contribute to the strategic direction of the business and the growth of funds under management," said Vado Private founder and responsible manager Simon Arraj.

"He is a strategic addition to our leadership team and brings extensive credit experience to Vado Private and deep relationships with investors and borrowers.

"Importantly, Mr Zukerman will assist in our credit assessment practices and oversee all the funds we develop, and he will also work on capital raisings, including engaging with investors, institutional clients, and stakeholders and developing fundraising strategies for new and existing private credit funds."

Zuckerman pointed out that the Australian private credit market has grown rapidly and is poised for sustained growth this year, supported by favourable regulatory conditions, increasing investor interest, and the ongoing need for flexible financing solutions among borrowers.

"As the private credit market matures, it is expected to continue reshaping the lending landscape by providing innovative and adaptable financing options that cater to the evolving needs of borrowers and investors seeking income," he added.

The private credit market was valued at approximately $205 billion in assets under management at the end of 2024, up from $188 billion at the end of 2023.