Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Using super as 'piggybank' would be a 'disaster': Schroder

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 SEP 2025   12:39PM

AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder has used his speech at the National Press Club to warn the government that Australians' retirement savings should not be treated as a "piggybank".

Schroder said it would be a "disaster" for members if governments told super funds what they should invest in.

"Members carry the investment risk, and it is their money," Schroder said.

"We must break the piggybank mentality. Super is not a trillion-dollar fix-all. It cannot - and should not - be used to solve every complex national problem."

This comes as Treasurer Jim Chalmers is taking steps to encourage super funds to invest in things like housing, green energy and infrastructure to address the country's productivity problem.

Schroder has argued that super fund's priority will always be what is in their members' best financial interests.

"If you're a company with a good idea, if you're a government with a big plan - our door is open," Schroder said.

"We're ready to invest but only when it benefits members - and where risk-adjusted returns warrant the investment.

"So, superannuation has a role in national renewal. But not every project will stack up for members. We must be clear-eyed about where interests align, and where they don't."

Despite saying he is not interested in being told how to invest members' money, Schroder said the fund has earmarked $40 billion for local investments over the next five years, saying AustralianSuper is interested in the corporate bond market, supporting innovative businesses, and critical infrastructure.

"The big challenges we face are generational: Housing. Health. The energy transition. AI and quantum computing," Schroder said.

"The reforms needed are physical. They're politically charged - nationally and locally - and full of ethical dilemmas."

Schroder said AustralianSuper is interested in opportunities to provide capital responsibly and at scale but urged caution.

"If we get the settings right, they can become investable opportunities, delivering long-term value for the nation and for members," he said.

"Superannuation can contribute to the national renewal. But, and it's a big but, there's no playbook for this. The potential for super to be an engine room of Australia's sustained prosperity is unrealised.

"This isn't and can't be about government telling funds what to do."

In addition, Schroder called for a more flexible superannuation system saying the line between work and retirement is not as clear cut as it used to be.

"I am calling for changes to the law so Australians can easily move back and forth between work and retirement - between saving their money and spending it," he said.

"Currently the system requires members to open a separate retirement account if they want to draw down - and another if they want to keep contributing.

"A streamlined system is an obvious solution. One that supports Australians from their first job through to their final years. One that allows contributions and drawdowns to coexist seamlessly. Money in and money out."

Schroder said Australians should be able to integrate pension accounts with the Age Pension.

"Let's rip off that red tape for all those approaching retirement. Members shouldn't have to apply to 'join' retirement like they would a gym or a golf club.  They should be able to live their lives, as they choose, work, as they choose, and the whole thing should be seamless," he said.

Read more: AustralianSuperPaul SchroderNational Press ClubTreasurer Jim Chalmers
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AustralianSuper, ASFA, Macquarie chiefs invited to Roundtable
Super funds test cybersecurity resilience
Three retirement products achieve double-digit returns
AustralianSuper executive joins SMC
APRA sets higher cybersecurity expectations for trustees
ART raises stake in Tabcorp
Future Fund taps AustralianSuper for property director
Commonwealth Super names chief risk and compliance officer
Chalmers opens Investor Front Door pilot
Chalmers says tax reform coming, but offers no detail

Editor's Choice

Coaxial names chief investment officer

MATTHEW WAI
Coaxial, the family office of Nicola Forrest, has appointed a chief investment officer and a chief financial and commercial officer to support its next phase of growth.

Three retirement products achieve double-digit returns

KARREN VERGARA
The retirement products of two industry superannuation funds and a corporate plan achieved double-digit returns of 10% p.a. or more over the last three years, a new analysis from Rainmaker Information shows.

Equip Super rejigs insurance fees, policy terms

KARREN VERGARA
Equip Super will roll out several changes to insurance premiums and policy terms from October that will affect most accumulation and defined benefit members.

FAAA calls for other sectors to help pay $67m CSLR bill

ELIZA BAVIN
The FAAA has slammed the CSLR levy in a fresh submission to Treasury, saying it should be spread out to the broadest range of sectors.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media