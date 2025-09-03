Using super as 'piggybank' would be a 'disaster': Schroder

AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder has used his speech at the National Press Club to warn the government that Australians' retirement savings should not be treated as a "piggybank".

Schroder said it would be a "disaster" for members if governments told super funds what they should invest in.

"Members carry the investment risk, and it is their money," Schroder said.

"We must break the piggybank mentality. Super is not a trillion-dollar fix-all. It cannot - and should not - be used to solve every complex national problem."

This comes as Treasurer Jim Chalmers is taking steps to encourage super funds to invest in things like housing, green energy and infrastructure to address the country's productivity problem.

Schroder has argued that super fund's priority will always be what is in their members' best financial interests.

"If you're a company with a good idea, if you're a government with a big plan - our door is open," Schroder said.

"We're ready to invest but only when it benefits members - and where risk-adjusted returns warrant the investment.

"So, superannuation has a role in national renewal. But not every project will stack up for members. We must be clear-eyed about where interests align, and where they don't."

Despite saying he is not interested in being told how to invest members' money, Schroder said the fund has earmarked $40 billion for local investments over the next five years, saying AustralianSuper is interested in the corporate bond market, supporting innovative businesses, and critical infrastructure.

"The big challenges we face are generational: Housing. Health. The energy transition. AI and quantum computing," Schroder said.

"The reforms needed are physical. They're politically charged - nationally and locally - and full of ethical dilemmas."

Schroder said AustralianSuper is interested in opportunities to provide capital responsibly and at scale but urged caution.

"If we get the settings right, they can become investable opportunities, delivering long-term value for the nation and for members," he said.

"Superannuation can contribute to the national renewal. But, and it's a big but, there's no playbook for this. The potential for super to be an engine room of Australia's sustained prosperity is unrealised.

"This isn't and can't be about government telling funds what to do."

In addition, Schroder called for a more flexible superannuation system saying the line between work and retirement is not as clear cut as it used to be.

"I am calling for changes to the law so Australians can easily move back and forth between work and retirement - between saving their money and spending it," he said.

"Currently the system requires members to open a separate retirement account if they want to draw down - and another if they want to keep contributing.

"A streamlined system is an obvious solution. One that supports Australians from their first job through to their final years. One that allows contributions and drawdowns to coexist seamlessly. Money in and money out."

Schroder said Australians should be able to integrate pension accounts with the Age Pension.

"Let's rip off that red tape for all those approaching retirement. Members shouldn't have to apply to 'join' retirement like they would a gym or a golf club. They should be able to live their lives, as they choose, work, as they choose, and the whole thing should be seamless," he said.