Financial Planning
Sponsored by
US wealth manager acquires three Aussie firms
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 3 DEC 2020   12:05PM

NASDAQ listed Focus Financial Partners has created a new network of boutique financial advice firms and acquired three Australian businesses.

Focus launched Connectus on December 1 in the US, and now the first Australian advice firms to join the boutique network have been announced.

Brady & Associates Group, Link Financial Services Group and the Westwood Group will join the Connectus Wealth Advisers network, having been acquired by Focus.

In Australia, Focus already owns Escala Partners and MEDIQ Financial Services but these are operated under a different model and will remain separate from the new Connectus Wealth Advisers network.

Brady & Associates is a private client wealth management and accounting advisory practice headquartered in Sydney.

"We are very pleased to have joined Connectus," Brady & Associates founder and managing director Paul Brady said.

"Connectus will enable us to maintain our highly personalised, client-centric approach while gaining access to best practices, additional client services and enhanced technology and processes. Longer-term, Connectus will help us solve for succession, and create a seamless transition for our team and our clients, while preserving the legacy of the firm we have built."

Link Financial Services Group is a wealth management firm headquartered in Caulfield North in Victoria. It caters to ultra-high and high net worth individuals and offers family office services.

"Taking advantage of Connectus' strategic resources, while leveraging the shared infrastructure they offer, will enable the Link team to focus exclusively on what we do best and enjoy the most - servicing our clients," Link founder and managing director Ben Kohn said.

Westwood is a boutique wealth management firm headquartered in Brisbane which was previously owned by an entity in which Focus has a minority investment.

"Connectus allows us to devote our energies to expanding the highly personalised services we offer our clients," Westwood founding director Dominic Cronk said.

"Having Connectus as a strategic partner at our table, and also being able to access to their shared services, are highly differentiating features of their model and will enable us to grow our client base in a way we could not have done on our own."

Link Financial Services was advised by Nelson Lam at Berkshire Global Advisors.

