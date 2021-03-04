US upbeat on stimulus, vaccination

The US is betting that a combination of the stimulus package and COVID-19 vaccinations will lead to full economic recovery by the end of the year, according to a leading economist.

Capital Group economist Darrell Spence is optimistic that by September 2021, when most Americans receive their vaccinations, the country will emerge from the coronavirus-induced recession. In the meantime, however, the US$1.9 trillion stimulus plan proposed by President Joe Biden in February will have a critical role to play.

Spence told Financial Standard's annual Chief Economists Forum via video link that the US economy will be highly dependent on the stimulus to see it through to full vaccinations. Currently, about two million doses are administered per day.

"It will be helped along by monetary policy that is likely to stay easy for a long period of time. There is a risk that if we don't dial back stimulus once we're completely free and clear of the pandemic that we do create inflationary pressures and that's just something we'll have to keep an eye on," he said.

The Fed has already blown out its balance sheet by about US$304 trillion, making its initiatives during the Global Financial Crisis "look a little small", he said.

One question he is asked frequently is: what potential problems will this mountain of debt create?

"Unfortunately, [the] most honest answer I have is that it will become a problem when it becomes a problem, and that is when the investors, domestic and foreign, decide that they no longer want to hold treasury debt, and to be quite honest, I just don't know what that point might be," he said.

One concern is when a country reaches a debt-to-GDP ratio of 100% in the way that is happening in US, could lead to an economic disaster.

"That could create a crisis because in a situation where your interest rates are higher than your growth rate, the debt will start to grow in and of itself and spiral and we've certainly seen that happen in places like Italy in Greece. But the US actually has interest rates that are below their growth rate right now so that spiral of debt doesn't necessarily have to be a concern," Spence said.

Pointing to Japan, its debt-to-GDP ratio has been in excess of 200% for quite some time.

Japan has not had a crisis, thanks to some unique features like holding most debt domestically nor does it need to entice foreign investors, he said.

