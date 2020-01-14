NEWS
Executive Appointments
US private investment firm appoints first Aussie partner
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 14 JAN 2020   11:54AM

A Boston-based private investment firm has appointed its first Australian partner to lead its operations down under.

Former Olympic diver Mike Murphy has been promoted to partner at Bain Capital, after five years with the firm.

Prior to the promotion, Murphy served as the managing director of the Asian Pacific private equity team, working out of both the Sydney and Hong Kong offices.

Murphy played a key role in opening Bain Capital Private Equity's Australian office, building its team and increasing market presence.

Prior to working at Bain Capital Private Equity, Murphy spent six years at Wolseley Private Equity. He worked as a management consultant at Bain and Company for six years prior to this, advising clients from a broad range of industries.

It comes after Bain Capital's co-head Ed Han left the private equity firm last year to focus his attention on the US, leaving Murphy to lead the Australian team on his own.

Han shifted from managing director to senior adviser on moving back to the US.

Sydney-based Charles Lawson has also been promoted from vice-president to principal at Bain Capital, and will help Murphy lead Bain Capital's private equity operations in Australia.

Lawson joined Bain Capital Private Equity in 2016, formerly working as an associate at Advent International in New York. Lawson worked as a consultant at Bain and Company between Sydney and New York for three years prior to this. He began his career as a lawyer, working as a Judge's Associate at the Federal Court of Australia.

Bain Capital Private Equity's Asia-Pacific investments include day care providers Camp Australia and Only About Children, as well as Retail Zoo (which owns Boost, Salsa's, Cibo and Betty's Burgers). They also hold investments in Asia Pacific Medical Group and pharmaceutical company Emcure, as well as wind power developer JWD.

