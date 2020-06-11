NEWS
Economics
US GDP to contract 6.5%: Fed
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 11 JUN 2020   12:14PM

The US Federal Reserve has projected rates will remain near zero through 2022 and GDP will contract 6.5% as a result of COVID-19.

The Fed also pledged to maintain at least the current pace of asset purchases, which is around US$80 billion per month.

As part of a commitment "to using its full range of tools to support the US economy in this challenging time" Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank would continue to review the asset purchase forward guidance and that they have been studying the international evidence on yield curve control.

Stephen Miller, investment strategy consultant at GSFM, said the Fed's statement assuages any nascent fears that rising long-term bond yields may at some stage lead to a 'tipping point' for the prices of risky assets.

"Steeper yield curves generally indicate confidence in the economic outlook," he said.

"Higher long-end yields and steeper curves had reflected abating deflation fears (with some medium-term inflation risk), and confidence that the policy authorities have the economic challenges of the COVID-19 crisis in hand whether through monetary or fiscal measures."

The Fed forecast US unemployment will fall to 9.3% in the final three months of the year from 13.3% in May, and decline to 6.5% in 2021.

US GDP was projected to contract by 6.5% this year before rebounding 5% next year.

"Core inflation would be 1% this year before rising to 1.5% next year and 1.7% in 2022, still short of the 2% 'sweet spot' - indicating that inflation is not a problem in any way on the Fed's radar," Miller said.

"The key difference between now and the December quarter 2018 is that then the Fed was on a tightening tack."

Miller said the Fed's statement suggests the FOMC is not only of a mind to keep rates lower but use other tools such as QE and yield curve control to potentially run the economy hot given benign inflation.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

