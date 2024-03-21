US Federal Reserve eyes multiple interest rate cuts this year

The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) chose to keep the benchmark policy rate at 5.25% to 5.50%.

Despite holding rates at their current level, the latest dot plot revealed the FOMC expects 75 basis points of cuts this year, with more to come in 2025.

"That is despite recent upside inflation surprises as well as upward revisions to both its GDP growth and inflation forecasts. This is a Fed that wants to reduce interest rates," Principal Asset Management chief global strategist Seema Shah said.

"The Fed did not make any announcements with regards the balance sheet but noted that they will likely begin to slow quantitative tightening fairly soon."

Shah said the past few months had been particularly volatile, with financial markets expecting the Fed to cut policy rates at least six times this year.

"The hot January and February inflation and jobs reports prompted markets to significantly revise their expectations, bringing them in line with our own forecast for three cuts this year, starting in June," she said.

"The new dot plot and Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) indicated that inflation has proven to be slightly stronger than the Fed had anticipated, but economic growth and the labour market are stronger-essentially, a soft landing," Shah said.

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell downplayed the importance of recent inflation prints, and instead referred to the expected inflation path as "bumpy."

"The overall picture, however, was of a Fed that really wants to cut rates, would need a good reason not to cut rates, and is quite confident in its expectations for a soft landing. Markets couldn't really have hoped for a more market friendly Fed decision," Shah said.

Whether a rate cut in the US would be cause for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to follow suit has economists split.

In the latest Finder Cash Rate Survey, when asked if rates cuts from the Fed would make the RBA more likely to do the same, just over half (55%, 17/31) said they didn't think so.

Corinna Economic Advisory economist Saul Eslake said the RBA had been intentionally slower to hike rates and will also be slower to cut them than the US and others."I think the RBA has decided it is willing to tolerate inflation being above its target for longer than its 'peer' central banks are willing to allow inflation being above their respective targets, in order to preserve as much as they can of the gains made in recent years in reducing unemployment and under-employment," Eslake said.