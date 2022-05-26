Newspaper icon
Economics

US Fed indicates several more half-percentage rate rises

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 26 MAY 2022   12:17PM

At the latest Federal Reserve meeting most participants agreed that 50 basis point increases would likely be implemented in the coming months.

As has been the case in prior meetings participants again agreed that the economic outlook was highly uncertain.

Developments associated with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and COVID related lockdowns in China posed heightened risks for economies around the world, meeting minutes revealed.

It said: "In light of the high degree of uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook, participants judged that risk-management considerations would be important in deliberations over time regarding the appropriate policy stance."

"Many participants judged that expediting the removal of policy accommodation would leave the Committee well positioned later this year to assess the effects of policy firming and the extent to which economic developments warranted policy adjustments."

But, in an update on the stability of the US financial system, participants judged that despite rising interest rates, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and supply chain disruptions, markets had demonstrated resiliency.

It was determined increased uncertainties and ongoing volatility had reduced risk appetites in financial markets which in turn eased price pressures. The Committee's previous communications were also perceived to be helpful in shifting market expectations towards its assessment of tightening financial conditions.

However, valuations of many assets remained elevated.

"Inflation remained elevated, reflecting continued supply and demand imbalances, higher energy prices, and broader price pressures," the Fed said.

Suggestive of the Committee's hyper-focus on inflation, the minutes mentioned the term 66 times.

The minutes stated: "The Committee is highly attentive to inflation risks. The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of two percent over the longer run."

Also, in an unusual step, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell directly also addressed the US on the central banks plan to tame inflation in a post-meeting news conference.

GSFM investment strategist Stephen Miller said Powell's comments reinforced the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance and that volatility would ensue.

Miller said: "The Fed is engaged in the most delicate of central bank high-wire acts: charting a path between getting inflation back toward target without tipping the economy into recession."

"Of course, a fortuitous mix of productivity gains, unblocked supply chains, increasing labour force participation, financial market resilience and the deft execution of the high-wire act by the central bank could see the US economy navigate the challenge ahead."

Miller was doubtful of the central banks' attempts at such a high-wire act as history was replete with failure when faced with persistent high inflation.

"The problem is compounded when it starts from a long way back coming off a period of historically high levels of monetary stimulus and where "aggressive" counts as getting the real policy rate back close to zero," he said.

