US considers restricting ESG in pensions

The US Department of Labor (DOL) is considering imposing strict rules on how pension funds invest, which could see the scope for ethical and responsible investing limited.

The DOL has proposed an amendment to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act 1974 (ERISA) "to confirm that ERISA requires plan fiduciaries to select investments and investment courses of action based solely on financial considerations relevant to the risk adjusted economic value of a particular investment or investment course of action."

The proposal appears to be similar to the sole purpose test which is in place for Australian superannuation funds.

The sole purpose test requires each trustee of a super fund to ensure the fund is maintained solely for the provision of benefits for each member for their retirement.

However, in the explanatory background to the proposal the US DOL addresses environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing of pension fund assets specifically.

It referred back to findings the DOL made in 2018 on the relationship between ESG considerations and investment considerations.

Fiduciaries "must not too readily treat ESG factors as economically relevant to the particular investment choices at issue when making a decision," the DOL said.

"It does not ineluctably follow from the fact that an investment promotes ESG factors, or that it arguably promotes positive general market trends or industry growth, that the investment is a prudent choice for retirement or other investors."

Now, the DOL proposes that under ERISA fiduciaries must always put the economic interests of the pension plan first in providing retirement benefits.

"As ESG investing has increased, it has engendered important and substantial questions and inconsistencies, with numerous observers identifying a lack of precision and rigor in the ESG investment marketplace," the DOL said.

"There is no consensus about what constitutes a genuine ESG investment, and ESG rating systems are often vague and inconsistent, despite featuring prominently in marketing efforts."

Further, the DOL expressed fears that ESG investment managers may charge higher fees and that this could not be in the best interests of retirement plan members. It's also worried that pension fund fiduciaries are being marketed ESG funds by managers on the basis of goals unrelated to financial performance.

"This proposed regulation is designed in part to make clear that ERISA plan fiduciaries may not invest in ESG vehicles when they understand an underlying investment strategy of the vehicle is to subordinate return or increase risk for the purpose of nonpecuniary objectives," the DOL said.

The department is requesting comment from the public on the proposed change.