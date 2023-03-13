US agencies act to prevent crisis

As a second institution is closed by regulators, emergency measures to shore up the US financial system and prevent a banking crisis are being implemented. It comes as local tech companies confirm minimal exposures to the Silicon Valley Bank failure.

Early this morning, a joint statement from US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen, Fed chair Jerome Powell and Federal Deposit Insurance chair Martin Gruenberg announced all insured depositors in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank will be made whole and that the cost of doing so won't be borne by taxpayers.

The Fed has created the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), offering loans of up to one year to depository institutions, taking certain securities as collateral. The Department of Treasury will make available up to US$25 billion from the Exchange Stabilisation Fund as a backstop for the BTFP, the Federal Reserve said, though noted it does not expect it will be necessary to draw on the funds.

"These actions will reduce stress across the financial system, support financial stability and minimise any impact on businesses, households, taxpayers, and the broader economy," the Federal Reserve said.

"The board is carefully monitoring developments in financial markets. The capital and liquidity positions of the US banking system are strong, and the US financial system is resilient."

The US$209 billion Silicon Valley Bank was closed over the weekend by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was appointed receiver and created the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara to protect insured depositors, transferring all insured deposits to the new entity immediately.

Silicon Valley Bank was the 16th largest bank in the US and had offices in 13 countries. Its failure marks the second largest in US history by assets. A consortium led by The Bank of London has applied to the UK Treasury, the Bank of England and the board of Silicon Valley Bank UK to take over its UK operations, saying it "cannot be allowed to fail given the vital community it serves."

Meanwhile, in the joint statement from regulators it was also confirmed that New York-based Signature Bank has been closed by its state chartering authority and senior management has been removed. Shareholders and certain unsecured debtholders won't be protected, it said.

The New York Department of Financial Services said it took possession of the bank to protect depositors. The FDIC has established and transferred all assets to Signature Bridge Bank, which the FDIC will operate while it markets the bank to potential buyers.

Listed on the NASDAQ in 2004, Signature Bank had total assets of about US$110 billion and was said to be used by several cryptocurrency companies. Just three days ago, Signature Bank reported its "strong, well-diversified financial position", claiming it was actively working to reduce digital asset deposits.

Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have been deemed systemic risks to the broader financial system, allowing regulators to act.

In the meantime, several ASX-listed firms have made statements regarding their exposure to the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, with most expected to recover the deposits in full.

Among them, CaaS platform Whispir said it held $173,700 with the bank; fintech Sezzle said it only has about $1.2 million; Redbubble has $1.7 million deposited; Freelancer has about US$2.35 million; Laybuy has less than US$10,000; biotech Tissue Repair has US$2.18 million; DUG Technology has about US$5.1 million; and Life360 said its exposure is expected to be up to $5.6 million.

Xero said it has about $5 million with Silicon Valley Bank, which it considers immaterial.

And, while the Pengana Private Equity Trust said it only has immaterial indirect exposures, the Pengana International Equities LIC has about 2% of its portfolio in the bank. It said it is monitoring its 2% position in First Republic Bank, its only other US bank holding, closely.