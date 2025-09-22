Newspaper icon
Unprecedented US M&As a boon for Australia: BGA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 22 SEP 2025   12:20PM

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the US wealth management sector have reached unprecedented levels over the last five years and the local sector is poised to benefit highly from this, according to Berkshire Global Advisors (BGA).

Bomy Hagopian, a partner and head of wealth management at BGA, says in 2016, the global advisory firm registered 43 wealth management US-centric transactions.

"Fast forward to 2021, we had 245 transactions. Based on the first half of this year, numbers were on track to hit more than 300 transactions in wealth management," Hagopian told the BGA's M&A Symposium this morning.

Providing a snapshot of the number of financial advisers, Hagopian counted 16,000 SEC-registered advisers; the RIAA industry has US$146 billion in AUM; and Australia has close to US $1.2 trillion in AUM.

"Clearly, the US has a more mature and developed market. When you think about the service model and just the general business model, much more of the client segment served are across mass affluent, high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth," she said.

"We hear a lot about how Australia is an underserved market, and there needs to be more wealth advisers here."

The US faces a similar talent shortage in financial advice.

"There's always talk about need for more talent, because we have 100,000 advisers that will be likely to retire over the next 10 years," she said, adding that the net new firms that launched and came to market this year was 500.

"So, the number of new firms setting up are more than the firms are being acquired. That obviously shows tremendous growth and more opportunity, but there continues to be a search for talent across industry."

Hagopian pointed out that many US wealth management firms are focused on M&As in their own backyard at the moment.

"Part of the reason they're very domestically focused right now is with the deal volume in wealth M&A today. Because of the model that they have in the US, there's tremendous efforts putting into the full integration model operationally, in particular, over in the US," she said.

However, Hagopian sees a short list of selective buyers that "have a strategic priority or vision to become a global player in wealth management."

"If it's a strategic imperative, they will start, and have started looking over in Australia, UK and other markets," she said.

One good example is Corient, which was previously known as CI Financial and is poised to boast US$430 billion in AUM.

"A few weeks ago, it became the world's largest non-bank wealth manager with the acquisition of two of the largest wealth platforms over in the UK and Europe," she said.

"That's just one example, because it was always Corient's chief executive's imperative to become a global leader in wealth management, and they are certainly executing on that.

"There are others following suit and looking in selective markets, and so they will be coming down here and doing their due diligence. But I think a lot of it also comes down to educating them about the market and the differences from the domestic market," Hagopian said.

