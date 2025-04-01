Newspaper icon
University endowment mandates Osmosis

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 1 APR 2025   12:43PM

The University of Adelaide Endowment Fund has invested with Osmosis via its Ex-Fossil Fuels Strategy.

The University of Adelaide is now one of several endowment funds to place money in the Osmosis strategy, the Resource Efficient Core Equity ex-Fossil Fuels Fund.

Developed in 2020, the strategy is aimed at protecting investors from reflation in fossil fuel commodity prices and value destruction amid societal headwinds.

It prohibits investment in companies that derive more than 5% of revenues from fossil fuels or nuclear power. It also excludes controversial weapons, civilian firearms, and tobacco manufacturing.

The strategy addresses both the supply side of fossil fuel energy generation through divestment of fossil fuels and the demand side via fossil fuel energy consumption "by reallocating the active divestment rusk to the most highly correlated resource-efficient companies across the economy."

"The University of Adelaide is increasingly recognised for its environmental leadership, and we are delighted they have chosen Osmosis' Ex-Fossil Fuels Strategy to further strengthen their climate ambitions," Osmosis chief executive Ben Dear said.

"It is crucial when seeking to remove exposure to fossil fuels, that additional mitigation is undertaken to deal with demand as well as supply. Our Core Equity Ex-Fossil Fuels strategy achieves this while also reducing the portfolio's exposure to water and waste."

The University of New South Wales and Oxford University Endowment Management are both already invested in the strategy.

In total, the strategy has about $2.8 billion in funds under management. It was opened to Australian wholesale investors in 2023.

Read more: OsmosisEx-Fossil Fuels StrategyUniversity of Adelaide Endowment FundBen DearOxford University Endowment ManagementUniversity of New South Wales
