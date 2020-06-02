UniSuper stares down job crisis

The industry superannuation fund for universities is the only defined benefit fund still open to new members in Australia, now it is grappling with how the sector has been decimated by COVID-19.

The travel bans put in place around the world to curb the spread of COVID-19 will mean the lucrative flow of international students to Australian universities won't be reliable for some time.

This, and other factors, has led to several universities making redundancies.

Central Queensland University cut 180 staff; La Trobe University flagged a shortfall of up to $200 million and voluntary redundancies and Deakin University also flagged deep cuts.

Deakin vice chancellor Iain Martin told staff that the university could not sign a job protections framework agreement because the impact of the pandemic may mean some staff have to go.

Deakin's operating revenue is estimated to fall by between $250 and $300 million in 2021.

"We spend 55% of our total revenue on staff," Martin said.

"While we will do everything possible to minimise staff impacts, we must look at our employment costs as well as continuing to minimise other expenditure to adjust to where we need to be."

This upheaval in the sector has forced UniSuper to develop a response.

"We're working closely with our university partners as they review their workforce planning strategies and offering support through a number of channels including," the fund said.

That support includes the financial advice team at the fund providing specific support related to redundancies.

However, the fund has not seen an unexpected boost in early release requests.

"To date early release of super applications are at the lower end of expectations. We have a very conservative approach to liquidity, so even if the number of applications does increase we can still manage with ease," UniSuper said

"Given the circumstances, we're fully supportive of eligible members accessing their super if they chose to. Everyone's situation is different and we're here to help."

The fund has so far paid out over $83 million to more than 10,000 members.

