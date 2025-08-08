Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

UniSuper's Chun honoured by FEAL

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 8 AUG 2025   12:41PM

UniSuper chief executive Peter Chun was named the 2025 Fund Executive Association Limited's (FEAL) Fund Executive of the Year at the FEAL National Conference overnight.

Chun was recognised for his leadership in promoting UniSuper beyond the university sector, delivering innovation in digital advice and member engagement, while harnessing elements of transparency, inclusion and member-first thinking, FEAL said

The annual award, now in its 24th year, celebrates a superannuation fund executive who has made a significant and lasting contribution to their fund and the broader super industry.

The award includes an education grant of $30,000 sponsored by QIC.

Commenting, FEAL chair Brian Delaney said: "Peter's vision, clarity of purpose and genuine leadership have helped UniSuper evolve into a leading, competitive fund open to all Australians."

"His innovation, integrity and values-based leadership are exactly what this award is designed to recognise, transformational leaders who deliver long-term value for members."

QIC chief executive Kylie Rampa added: "Peter Chun's leadership is defined by an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of UniSuper members and a strategic vision of retirement that is personalised, data-driven, and future-ready."

"He represents the next generation of leaders in super - those who build with purpose and lead with conviction."

In accepting the award, Chun said the super fund will continue to work towards delivering great outcomes for its members.

"I'm honoured to receive this recognition from FEAL, which reflects the incredible work of everyone at UniSuper," Chun said.

"We are united by the simple purpose of helping our members grow their super and achieve a great retirement.

"Our members expect and deserve retirement solutions that work for them. That's why my core focus is on delivering hyper-personalised solutions that give members the confidence to live their best retirement."

FEAL also announced the winner of the inaugural Greg Bright Scholarship for Excellence in Member Communications, which was awarded to Tonya Lunardello, head of services operations and delivery of Equip Super.

The MBS Masters Program Scholarship was awarded to Patrick Fitton, senior operations manager, transitions at Hostplus, while The Michael Dwyer Leadership Scholarship was awarded to BUSSQ executive manager, governance, risk and compliance Lisa Cumberland.

Brighter Super chief executive Kate Farrar was named Fund Executive of the Year last year.

Read more: UniSuperPeter ChunFund Executive Association LimitedQICBrian DelaneyBrighter SuperBUSSQEquip SuperHostplusPatrick FittonKate FarrarKylie RampaLisa CumberlandTonya Lunardello
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Former CBA chief economist joins UniSuper
Dexus rebuilds DWSF with $683m investment
UniSuper delivers 10.3% to members
Brighter Super awards $50m mandate
QIC to sell partial stake in US renewable energy financing platform
Brighter Super awards $75m mandate
HESTA snags Equip Super risk chief
Aware Super, TelstraSuper explore merger
Octopus awarded $1bn mandate
Hostplus closes two investment options

Editor's Choice

Legal costs weigh on AMP profits

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Costs associated with remediation and its simplification strategy put a slight dent in AMP's half-year net profits, coming in at $98 million.

WT Financial's Investco makes acquisition

ELIZA BAVIN
After establishing its first "Hubco" in April, the joint venture has made a further acquisition and launched its second Hubco.

ASX flags up to $35m in additional operating costs

ELIZA BAVIN
The ASX flagged the additional operating expenses in FY26 are a result of ASIC's inquiry into its governance, capability, risk management frameworks and practices.

ASIC says Cboe listing will 'foster competition'

ELIZA BAVIN
The financial regulator is in the final stages of considering a listing market application from Cboe Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1-15

FAAA Congress early bird tickets now on sale. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media