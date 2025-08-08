UniSuper's Chun honoured by FEAL

UniSuper chief executive Peter Chun was named the 2025 Fund Executive Association Limited's (FEAL) Fund Executive of the Year at the FEAL National Conference overnight.

Chun was recognised for his leadership in promoting UniSuper beyond the university sector, delivering innovation in digital advice and member engagement, while harnessing elements of transparency, inclusion and member-first thinking, FEAL said

The annual award, now in its 24th year, celebrates a superannuation fund executive who has made a significant and lasting contribution to their fund and the broader super industry.

The award includes an education grant of $30,000 sponsored by QIC.

Commenting, FEAL chair Brian Delaney said: "Peter's vision, clarity of purpose and genuine leadership have helped UniSuper evolve into a leading, competitive fund open to all Australians."

"His innovation, integrity and values-based leadership are exactly what this award is designed to recognise, transformational leaders who deliver long-term value for members."

QIC chief executive Kylie Rampa added: "Peter Chun's leadership is defined by an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of UniSuper members and a strategic vision of retirement that is personalised, data-driven, and future-ready."

"He represents the next generation of leaders in super - those who build with purpose and lead with conviction."

In accepting the award, Chun said the super fund will continue to work towards delivering great outcomes for its members.

"I'm honoured to receive this recognition from FEAL, which reflects the incredible work of everyone at UniSuper," Chun said.

"We are united by the simple purpose of helping our members grow their super and achieve a great retirement.

"Our members expect and deserve retirement solutions that work for them. That's why my core focus is on delivering hyper-personalised solutions that give members the confidence to live their best retirement."

FEAL also announced the winner of the inaugural Greg Bright Scholarship for Excellence in Member Communications, which was awarded to Tonya Lunardello, head of services operations and delivery of Equip Super.

The MBS Masters Program Scholarship was awarded to Patrick Fitton, senior operations manager, transitions at Hostplus, while The Michael Dwyer Leadership Scholarship was awarded to BUSSQ executive manager, governance, risk and compliance Lisa Cumberland.

Brighter Super chief executive Kate Farrar was named Fund Executive of the Year last year.