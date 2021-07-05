UniSuper opens its doors, hits $100bn

As UniSuper membership officially opens to the public today, the fund also reached a milestone, hitting $100 billion in funds under management.

The super fund has opened to workers outside of the higher education and research sector, a move that was flagged in early May.

In the same month, chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan announced that Peter Chun will take the reins, exiting the top job which he served in for eight years.

O'Sullivan said: "Opening the fund more broadly signifies an exciting new chapter for UniSuper, and this is just the beginning. I'm extremely confident UniSuper will continue to go from strength to strength while staying true to its purpose of delivering greater retirement outcomes for all members."

About $12 billion of FUM is invested in sustainable options.

Its Global Environmental Opportunities and Sustainable High Growth topped Rainmaker's league tables for personal super at the end of May 2021, returning 19.9% per annum and 12.8% p.a. respectively over a three-year period.

Global Environmental Opportunities, over a year-on-year comparison, returned over 40% p.a. The fund also tops the charts over a five-year period with 17.4% p.a.

