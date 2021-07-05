NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

UniSuper opens its doors, hits $100bn

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 5 JUL 2021   12:34PM

As UniSuper membership officially opens to the public today, the fund also reached a milestone, hitting $100 billion in funds under management.

The super fund has opened to workers outside of the higher education and research sector, a move that was flagged in early May.

In the same month, chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan announced that Peter Chun will take the reins, exiting the top job which he served in for eight years.

O'Sullivan said: "Opening the fund more broadly signifies an exciting new chapter for UniSuper, and this is just the beginning. I'm extremely confident UniSuper will continue to go from strength to strength while staying true to its purpose of delivering greater retirement outcomes for all members."

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

About $12 billion of FUM is invested in sustainable options.

Its Global Environmental Opportunities and Sustainable High Growth topped Rainmaker's league tables for personal super at the end of May 2021, returning 19.9% per annum and 12.8% p.a. respectively over a three-year period.

Global Environmental Opportunities, over a year-on-year comparison, returned over 40% p.a. The fund also tops the charts over a five-year period with 17.4% p.a.

O'Sullivan said. "It's been a real honour to lead this wonderful organisation over the last eight years and I'm very proud of the many successes achieved. Opening the fund more broadly signifies an exciting new chapter for UniSuper, and this is just the beginning."

"I'm extremely confident UniSuper will continue to go from strength to strength while staying true to its purpose of delivering greater retirement outcomes for all members."

Read more: UniSuperGlobal Environmental Opportunitiesearly MayFUMKevin O'SullivanPeter ChunRainmaker
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Industry split on paid vaccine leave
CFS, UniSuper win customer satisfaction nods
Retail funds blitz personal-balanced options
TelstraSuper lowers admin fee
Catholic Super to drop fees
Index fund tops risk-adjusted rankings
Hostplus holds on to MySuper top spot
Cost of group insurance declines
UniSuper names next chief executive
Super funds hunt for co-investment deals

Editor's Choice

Class to dump MDA investment

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The SMSF technology platform has decided to either convert or redeem its $3.1 million investment in Philo Capital Advisers after concluding it is not in the best interest of its shareholders.

Vision Super appoints new chair

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $12.2 billion industry super fund Vision Super has appointed its first female chair.

ASIC announces advice affordability findings

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has revealed the major concerns of financial advisers in making advice more affordable following its nine-month review.

FASEA maintains low pass rate

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam held in May recorded another low pass rate, continuing the trend of previous exams.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Eleanor Moffat
Family Office Director
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
6

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
9

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Phil Anderson

GENERAL MANAGER POLICY & PROFESSIONALISM
ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL ADVISERS
The Association of Financial Advisers general manager policy and professionalism Phil Anderson has a disciplined value system. Now, he is on a mission to make the advice industry flourish again. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.