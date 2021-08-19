NEWS
Superannuation

UniSuper moves on climate targets

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 19 AUG 2021   11:45AM

The $100 billion superannuation fund is progressing on its commitment to net zero emissions after reducing its exposure to fossil fuels.

In latest climate policy update, 40 of UniSuper's top 50 Australian portfolio companies have now set operational targets to meet the Paris 2050 climate targets with another five committed to setting targets this year.

The holdings that have set targets include ASX Limited, Axicom, Seek, JB Hi-Fi and Endeavour Group.

Holdings that have yet to set targets are Qube Holdings, Aristocrat Leisure and CSL.

The wider portfolio now has 66% of investments aligned to Paris targets, up from 51% a year ago while 26% of the portfolio is or is set to be carbon neutral or net zero by 2022 including the unlisted property portfolio.

Overall fossil fuel exposure has halved from last year to 2.55% and 0.4% of the fund is exposed to fossil fuel extraction.

Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

UniSuper made the progress by divesting positions, eliminating holdings in companies that generate more than 10% of revenue from mining thermal coal, and not adding to existing positions as the portfolio has grown.

"There is no doubt in my mind that the collective action of large investors like UniSuper has played a significant role in driving that behaviour," UniSuper chief investment officer John Pearce said.

"We strongly believe that engaging with companies and helping them progress toward these targets represents a more meaningful contribution to achieving the Paris goals than divestment - which effectively transfers fossil fuel exposures."

The fund has maintained carbon intensity a third below market benchmarks and a shadow carbon price has been applied to the fund's top 50 Australian holdings.

The fund achieved carbon-neutral status for its operations, not its investments, in 2021.

In 2019 UniSuper had 12% of its exposures in companies involved in coal, gas and oil. Later that year, Pearce said divesting holdings in companies was not an effective strategy.

Later in 2020, Market Forces used UniSuper in a divestment campaign aimed at pressuring the fund to divest shares in fossil fuel companies.

