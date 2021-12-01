NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

UniSuper, Australian Catholic Super exploring merger

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 DEC 2021   12:18PM

The $11 billion Australian Catholic Superannuation has committed to explore a merger with $105 billion industry fund UniSuper.

The two funds signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore a potential merger, which would see Australian Catholic Super and Retirement Fund (ACSRF) members folded into UniSuper.

In August, ACSRF shelved plans to merge with NGS Super after one year of discussions. The plan was to merge by late 2021, subject to due diligence and via a successor fund transfer.

Also in August, ACSRF's LifeTime One MySuper product failed the APRA performance test.

ACSRF chair David Hutton said: "The fund has always pursued its strategy to achieve greater scale as part of our commitment to working in the best interests of our members. A merger with UniSuper provides our members with a niche fund and scale, well positioned to continue to secure the financial futures of our members."

The next stage in the merger process would be a Heads of Agreement, not expected until the second quarter of 2022.

"UniSuper does not aim to be the biggest fund, it aims to be the best, exceeding members expectations and providing exceptional retirement outcomes," UniSuper chair Ian Martin said.

"UniSuper is one of a small number of funds that already has more than $100 billion in funds under management. We will continue to grow sensibly using strong member outcomes as the key focus behind our decisions."

In a joint statement, the funds said as they commence due diligence any future decisions will be based on what is in the best financial interests of members of both funds.

In other merger news, Aware Super has completed its merger with the Victorian Independent Schools Superannuation Fund (VISSF).

Read more: UniSuperACSRFAustralian Catholic SuperAustralian Catholic SuperannuationAPRADavid HuttonIan MartinNGS Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds failing three-day transfer requirement
IFM consortium to take over Sydney Airport
Test-induced movement marginal: Data
AMG Super launches platform, product
Review of ASIC kicks off
APRA finalises new bank capital framework
Guidance on financial risks of climate change released
Super assets rise to $3.4tn
APRA hones in on post-retirement products
APRA questions trustees on financial resilience

Editor's Choice

AMP hires from AustralianSuper

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:42PM
AMP today announces the appointment of Felicia Trewin as its new chief technology officer and member of the group executive committee.

ESG overhaul for SSGA ETFs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
State Street Global Advisors will roll out enhancements to four of its SPDR ETFs and, in the process, give Australian investors access to an ESG-focused global real estate ETF and reduced carbon emissions emerging markets ETF for the first time.

Retirees require 3.3% drawdown: Research

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:17PM
New Morningstar research recommends retirees should drop the 4% withdrawal rate to 3.3% for a balanced portfolio.

ClearView recruits chief claims officer

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:19PM
The former chief claims officer at Zurich Financial Services has moved to ClearView Wealth in a newly created role.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

Access a 20% EOY discount to Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.