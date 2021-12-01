UniSuper, Australian Catholic Super exploring merger

The $11 billion Australian Catholic Superannuation has committed to explore a merger with $105 billion industry fund UniSuper.

The two funds signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore a potential merger, which would see Australian Catholic Super and Retirement Fund (ACSRF) members folded into UniSuper.

In August, ACSRF shelved plans to merge with NGS Super after one year of discussions. The plan was to merge by late 2021, subject to due diligence and via a successor fund transfer.

Also in August, ACSRF's LifeTime One MySuper product failed the APRA performance test.

ACSRF chair David Hutton said: "The fund has always pursued its strategy to achieve greater scale as part of our commitment to working in the best interests of our members. A merger with UniSuper provides our members with a niche fund and scale, well positioned to continue to secure the financial futures of our members."

The next stage in the merger process would be a Heads of Agreement, not expected until the second quarter of 2022.

"UniSuper does not aim to be the biggest fund, it aims to be the best, exceeding members expectations and providing exceptional retirement outcomes," UniSuper chair Ian Martin said.

"UniSuper is one of a small number of funds that already has more than $100 billion in funds under management. We will continue to grow sensibly using strong member outcomes as the key focus behind our decisions."

In a joint statement, the funds said as they commence due diligence any future decisions will be based on what is in the best financial interests of members of both funds.

In other merger news, Aware Super has completed its merger with the Victorian Independent Schools Superannuation Fund (VISSF).