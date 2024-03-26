Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

UniSuper appoints new head of fixed interest

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 26 MAR 2024   12:26PM

UniSuper has named Mathew McCrum as its new head of fixed interest.

McCrum has over 30 years of experience in the investment management, previously serving as a senior portfolio manager specialising in income-focused strategies at boutique firm Plato Investment Management.

Prior to that, he was co-founder of Omega Global Investors, a global asset management company that provides products and services to institutional and retail clients. At Omega, he served as managing director and head of fixed income, developing, and implementing innovative portfolios such as the first global ESG bond fund.

Before Omega, he was the head of fixed interest at Vanguard Investments Australia, where he managed over $20 billion in assets and launched several new funds and strategies. Additionally, he served as acting chief investment officer and as an executive team member for three years.

McCrum replaces Rob Hogg, who was in the position for seven years.

UniSuper chief investment officer John Pearce said he's delighted to welcome McCrum to the investment team.

"Matthew is a great addition to our team, he brings a very strong fixed interest pedigree with a track record leading and developing teams and will be an excellent cultural fit," Pearce said.

"We look forward to having him on board."

McCrum's appointment comes a month after the $124 billion industry fund created a lead governance, compliance role filled by Morningstar executive Annika Bradley.

In February, the fund also appointed Wade Martin as its new chief risk officer hiring from Cbus.

Read more: UniSuperMathew McCrumAnnika BradleyCbusJohn PearceMorningstarOmega Global InvestorsPlato Investment ManagementVanguard Investments AustraliaWade Martin
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

UniSuper creates lead governance, compliance role
Hostplus rejects anti-competitive behaviour claims
'About bloody time': Industry responds to PPL super reform
UniSuper, ISPT acquire commercial property at Western Sydney Airport
Bloom Impact, MSC pulled up for greenwashing
Two more executives leave Morningstar
Boutiques, quant funds shine among active funds
Pendal shutters costly equity fund
Female fund managers boast 1.2% alpha
Simple strategies to overcome gender super gap

Editor's Choice

T. Rowe Price launches bond fund

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
T. Rowe Price has launched a new strategy that invests in government bonds targeting wholesale and institutional investors.

Platypus AM appoints new chief executive

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:58AM
The $5 billion asset manager has announced a successor following the retirement of Gary Adamson.

Director facing $13k fine in first of its kind action from ASIC

ELIZA BAVIN
The director is the first Australian to have this form of action taken against them.

Why BlackRock is taking a risk-on view

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:07PM
BlackRock is anticipating a "cheery" risk sentiment. Here's why.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach