UniSuper appoints new head of fixed interest

UniSuper has named Mathew McCrum as its new head of fixed interest.

McCrum has over 30 years of experience in the investment management, previously serving as a senior portfolio manager specialising in income-focused strategies at boutique firm Plato Investment Management.

Prior to that, he was co-founder of Omega Global Investors, a global asset management company that provides products and services to institutional and retail clients. At Omega, he served as managing director and head of fixed income, developing, and implementing innovative portfolios such as the first global ESG bond fund.

Before Omega, he was the head of fixed interest at Vanguard Investments Australia, where he managed over $20 billion in assets and launched several new funds and strategies. Additionally, he served as acting chief investment officer and as an executive team member for three years.

McCrum replaces Rob Hogg, who was in the position for seven years.

UniSuper chief investment officer John Pearce said he's delighted to welcome McCrum to the investment team.

"Matthew is a great addition to our team, he brings a very strong fixed interest pedigree with a track record leading and developing teams and will be an excellent cultural fit," Pearce said.

"We look forward to having him on board."

McCrum's appointment comes a month after the $124 billion industry fund created a lead governance, compliance role filled by Morningstar executive Annika Bradley.

In February, the fund also appointed Wade Martin as its new chief risk officer hiring from Cbus.