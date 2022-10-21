UniSuper appoints new head of advice

UniSuper welcomed Andrew Gregory as its new head of financial advice and education, joining from a private wealth firm.

Gregory commenced in the new role earlier this month, leaving behind the position of chief executive of Melbourne-based Arrow Private Wealth. He had been in that role for about a year and was previously general manager of MLC Advice for over two years. He is also a former head of financial planning for AMP Financial Planning and Hillross.

At UniSuper, he is responsible for education and guidance, and all kinds of financial advice, with the aim of driving engagement and satisfaction. He will develop and implement the fund's advice strategy and exploring the potential for a cost-effective digital advice solution.

"Financial advice is one of the most important investments an Australian can make in their future. Taking the time to seek advice today can transform your future. That's why UniSuper is such an exciting fund to be part of, with its advice offering central to its long-term strategy," Gregory said.

"I'm delighted to join a team which prioritises access to affordable, accessible and high-quality advice for all UniSuper members - and I'm looking forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to help deliver retirement outcomes for members."

UniSuper said its advice team has fielded more than 74,000 advice interactions with members and expects this to climb as the fund grows.