Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

UniSuper appoints ESG manager

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 8 SEP 2022   11:47AM

UniSuper has appointed Jodie Barns as ESG manager.

Barns will be responsible for qualifying and quantifying ESG considerations in investments and operations, to inform decisions taken in investments.

Barns joins the fund from the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors. There she specialised in climate risk and provided research to funds on how companies approach climate change, decarbonisation and transition plans Most recently she was manager, ESG engagement.

She spent more than six years at ACSI, having joined from the Australia Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry where she began her career.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"Jodie has extensive experience and familiarity with these issues and will be an asset to UniSuper members as the fund continues to seek opportunities in a decarbonising market," UniSuper said.

UniSuper's head of ESG Lou Capparelli added: "With deep experience in engaging on ESG issues, Jodie strengthens our team, helping all our members to save for a future worth retiring for."

Barns starts her position at UniSuper on September 12.

Read more: UniSuperJodie BarnsLou CapparelliACSI
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super giants, investment firms join Future IM/Pact
Link Group hires technology, marketing leads in super arm
Net zero commitments in ASX200 companies doubles
Responsible managed funds outdo markets
Super Fierce super index shows top 15 funds
Australian Catholic Super, UniSuper sign SFT deed
Vanguard appoints head of ESG product
UniSuper revamps investment team
Top super funds for ESG revealed
Queen's honours highlight industry veterans, ESG experts

Editor's Choice

Aware Super launches $7 billion property arm

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:29PM
Aware Super has launched its real estate arm and intends to hold $7 billion in assets within five years.

UniSuper appoints ESG manager

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   11:47AM
UniSuper has appointed Jodie Barns as ESG manager.

Climate skills development needed: Research

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Insights from the UTS Institute for Sustainable Futures has seen 63% of investment professionals admit their climate skills need developing.

Challenger offers new fixed term annuity

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:32PM
Challenger has launched a new guaranteed fixed three-year term annuity at 4.4% per annum.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
10

Technical Services Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.