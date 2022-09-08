UniSuper appoints ESG manager

UniSuper appoints ESG managerBY ANDREW MCKEAN | THURSDAY, 8 SEP 2022 11:47AM
UniSuper has appointed Jodie Barns as ESG manager.
Barns will be responsible for qualifying and quantifying ESG considerations in investments and operations, to inform decisions taken in investments.
Barns joins the fund from the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors. There she specialised in climate risk and provided research to funds on how companies approach climate change, decarbonisation and transition plans Most recently she was manager, ESG engagement.
She spent more than six years at ACSI, having joined from the Australia Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry where she began her career.
"Jodie has extensive experience and familiarity with these issues and will be an asset to UniSuper members as the fund continues to seek opportunities in a decarbonising market," UniSuper said.
UniSuper's head of ESG Lou Capparelli added: "With deep experience in engaging on ESG issues, Jodie strengthens our team, helping all our members to save for a future worth retiring for."
Barns starts her position at UniSuper on September 12.
