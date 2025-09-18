UniSuper appoints chief advice officer

UniSuper has named a chief advice officer, promoting from within the fund.

Current head of financial advice and education Andrew Gregory was appointed to the new role and will commence on October 1.

As chief advice officer, Gregory will continue to demonstrate the growing importance of guidance, advice and partnerships with external advisers to UniSuper's strategic priorities, UniSuper said.

He brings more than 20 years of experience to the role; he joined the super fund from Melbourne-based Arrow Private Wealth three years ago, where he was the chief executive.

Prior to that, Gregory held executive titles at various financial institutions, including MLC Advice, NAB, AMP, Hillross Financial Services, Quay Credit Union, and more.

Congratulating Gregory, UniSuper chief executive Peter Chun, who was recently named the Fund Executive of the Year at the FEAL National Conference, said his appointment reinforces the importance of advice in helping members prepare for retirement.

"I want to congratulate Andrew on this new and exciting role. At UniSuper, our purpose is to provide our members with great retirement outcomes and to achieve this, we must ensure our members have continued access to quality financial advice," Chun said.

"We know members who access financial advice are better prepared for retirement. Andrew's promotion to chief advice officer will help to ensure even more of our members will be empowered to make informed decisions about their superannuation."

Commenting, Gregory said: "Taking on the role of chief advice officer is both a privilege and a responsibility, especially given it comes at such a defining time for the industry. Advice has always been at the heart of UniSuper's promise to members, we believe quality financial advice is not a luxury but a necessity when people are making some of life's most important decisions."

"Today, our members' needs are more complex, expectations are higher, and the industry itself is undergoing profound change.

"My focus is ensuring UniSuper leads the way while keeping members' best interests at the heart of everything we do."

UniSuper also welcomed a new manager, investment solutions and research from Lonsec this month, to provide "more value" for its members.