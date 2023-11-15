Uniseed partners with major Aussie universities

Uniseed has joined forces with major Australian universities, doubling the number of research partners in the fund.

Monash University has joined Uniseed as its full partner, along with the University of Newcastle, University of Technology Sydney, Western Sydney University, and Macquarie University.

Under the agreement, Monash University chief commercialisation officer Alastair Hick and University of Newcastle pro vice-chancellor industry and engagement Warwick Dawson will join the Uniseed board.

Further, Uniseed said it will appoint two new investment managers to oversee the new opportunities delivered under the expanded partnership.

According to the venture fund, the five new universities will match the remaining commitments of its existing members, contributing an additional $6.75 million to Uniseed Fund-3.

This will bring the total fund size to $56.75 million. Considering the merger of new funds, and factoring in prior Fund-3 investments, there is a remaining investible amount of $23.63 million under Uniseed's Fund-3.

This funding supplements UniSuper's $75 million commitment to Uniseed, made in 2022, to support innovative developments in future industries such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, quantum computing, and green energy.

Additionally, Uniseed said the move, which increases the number of research partners in the fund to 10, broadens its investible innovation universe and grants access to most of the commercial output from Australian Research Organisations.

The additions will join the Universities of Queensland, New South Wales, Melbourne, and Sydney, as well as Australia's national science agency CSIRO, who are existing partners and currently allocate over $1 billion a year for research.

Together, the recently expanded set of partners will allocate approximately $7.7 billion annually for research, including 60% of the total research expenditure by all research organisations in Australia.

Through this expansion, Uniseed's representation will increase from 43% to 60% of research expenditure in Australia, from 46% to 57% of annual invention disclosures, from 48% to 62% of patent applications filed, from 50% to 68% of active patent families, from 45% to 77% of new startups formed, and from 42% to 53% of active startups.

According to the venture fund, more than $1.2 billion has been raised by the 66 startups supported by Uniseed.

Uniseed's chief executive Peter Devine said the broadened group of partners highlights the significant role Uniseed can fulfil in investing in researchers, technologies, and businesses to impact the world positively.

"Since the foundation of Uniseed in 2000, we have helped fund 66 startups, each born from Australian research and ingenuity; 17 of these have achieved commercial deals with international companies, which is a very high conversion rate," he said.

He said the new partnerships are significant as it will increase Uniseed's reach and ability to fund new startups and commercialising technologies developed by Australian research institutions.

"Where previously we had the ability to support 42% of spin outs from research organisations in Australia, our partners will now cover more than half of all commercial research output generated by Australian institutions," Devine said.

Commenting on the announcement, Hick said ensuring that research has the best potential for commercial success possible is of vital importance.

"Through this partnership, we look forward to working with Uniseed to develop investable opportunities from researchers at Monash University and in doing so support the advancement of many new ideas and technologies with global potential," he commented.

Meanwhile, innovation is the bridge that enables the translation of research to economic and social impact.

"Through making this commitment to joining the Uniseed venture fund, we're bringing new investment potential to researchers at the forefront of the many transformative ideas discovered within our diverse university landscape," Dawson said.

"We're also reinforcing our dedication to nurturing a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship within Australia's academic community."

UniSuper's chief investment officer John Pearce added that, as Uniseed's exclusive institutional investment partner, the fund is proud to champion Australian innovation while focusing on returns for its members over the long term.

"These new partnerships represent a significant moment for Uniseed, UniSuper, and for research and development commercialisation in Australia," he said.