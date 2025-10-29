Uniseed appoints chief executive

Uniseed has appointed Alastair Hick as its chief executive starting January 2026, succeeding Peter Devine who will leave the organisation in December after 20 years in the role.

Hick will take over the role next year following a transition period through December. He joins Uniseed after 20 years at Monash University where he worked on innovation and commercialisation outcomes.

Since 2021, Hick served as Monash's inaugural chief commercialisation officer, overseeing its IP commercialisation program and establishing proof-of-concept and investment funds.

Under his leadership, Monash expanded its integrated commercialisation programs, delivering a 500% uplift in commercialisation revenues and contributing more than $200 million in research revenues.

"Following an extensive executive search process, we are delighted to appoint Alastair Hick as Uniseed's next chief executive officer. With his proven track record in research commercialisation and exceptional understanding of how academia and industry can intersect to drive innovation, Alastair is ideally positioned to lead Uniseed into its next phase of growth," Uniseed chair David Miles said.

Hick served on the Uniseed board since 2023, having a deep understanding of the orgnaisation's mission, portfolio and stakeholders.

Hick said: "It is an honour to step from the Uniseed board into this important leadership position. Together with our research partners and with the support of our lead investor, UniSuper and co-investor Stoic Ventures, I look forward to building on the exceptional record established under Peter's leadership, and to accelerate the translation of world-class discoveries into companies that deliver real impact."

Miles thanked Devine for his contributions over the past two decades, which led Uniseed to raise more than $1.6 billion for 74 startups.

"I would like to acknowledge the outstanding leadership of Peter Devine, whose vision and dedication over the past two decades have positioned Uniseed as both a national and global leader in research commercialisation, and seen it named the most impactful research investment firm. The board sincerely thanks Peter for his strong leadership and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours," said Miles.

Devine said: "Uniseed is at an important point in its history, and I congratulate Alastair on his appointment - he brings the expertise, vision and energy needed to build on our foundations and lead Uniseed in delivering the next wave of impact from Australian research."

"I'm immensely proud of what we have achieved at Uniseed with our partners over the past 20 years. We transformed from a proof-of-concept fund, primarily managed by two university tech transfer offices, into a leading commercialisation fund manager. I look forward to seeing Uniseed's ongoing evolution and success."