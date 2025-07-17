Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Unemployment data throws 'curveball' at RBA

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 17 JUL 2025   12:45PM

The unemployment rate rose from 4.1% to 4.3% in June, according to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

VanEck head of investments and capital markets Russel Chesler said the surprise uptick in unemployment means the next rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could be "one and done".

"We do not believe this alone is going to be ringing any alarm bells at the RBA. It is only one month of data, and with the number of job ads increasing by 1.8% in June 2025 - according to ANZ-Indeed data - there is no clear indication that unemployment will increase further," Chesler said.

"The market is still pricing in two more rate cuts by the end of the year, but we consider it premature to be making this call before there is any data to support this. We think the RBA's decision to hold rates this month was the right move, and based on the current information to hand, we think there could be one more rate cut towards the end of the year."

Meanwhile, Betashares chief economist David Bassanese said the jobs data was a "slam dunk" for an interest rate cut in August.

"Movements in the unemployment rate tend to be less volatile and so can provide a better underlying read of labour market strength. On that score, the rise in the unemployment rate to 4.3% is disappointing and may suggest the economy is finally losing the ability to find jobs for a labour force still growing strongly at a rate of around 30,000 per month," Bassanese said.

"We'll need more consistent signs of weakness in both employment and hiring indicators before we can conclude the labour market is turning. That said, today's result clearly adds to the case for an RBA rate cut at the August policy meeting provided next week's Q2 CPI report is not a shocker.

"Indeed, the growing question market around the resilience of the labour market provides a little more wiggle room for the RBA to cut rates in August even if there's modest upward inflation surprise in next week's inflation report."

State Street Investment Management APAC economist Krishna Bhimavarapu agreed the unemployment numbers will spark a rate cut in August.

"Today's employment data threw a major curveball at the RBA and raises the odds of a larger rate cut in August," Bhimavarapu said.

"It worries us that the unemployment rate in NSW (4.4%) and Victoria (4.6%) are higher than the overall rate (4.3%), which rose 0.2 pp. Absent any upside surprise in the Q2 CPI data later this month we think there will be a reasonable possibility for a larger rate cut. We still expect the cash rate to hit 3.10% by the end of this year."

Read more: David BassaneseKrishna BhimavarapuRussel CheslerAustralian Bureau of StatisticsBetasharesReserve Bank of AustraliaState Street Investment ManagementVanEck
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Resilient job market reduces rate cut probability: Experts
Inflation continues to drop, calls for RBA cut grow
RBA delivers 'confounding' rates decision
Gold ETFs outshine large caps: Research
How will Trump's tariffs impact the RBA?
Investors 'ignoring' volatility: Schroders
Betashares acquires InvestSense, launches Trellia Wealth Partners
Chalmers unveils reforms to enhance RBA transparency
Northern Trust selected to test tokenised asset uses
RBA interest rate cut expected

Editor's Choice

ASIC fines advice groups over unregistered advisers

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:35PM
Two advice licensees have paid infringement notices after they were found to have authorised advisers and had them provide personal advice while unregistered.

Unemployment data throws 'curveball' at RBA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:45PM
The unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in June, according to data released today by the ABS, and spurring louder calls for an interest rate cut in August.

La Trobe names distribution lead

ELIZABETH FRY  |   1:00PM
The alternative asset manager has recruited a former BlackRock executive to run distribution.

Australian Ethical FUM grows 34%

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
Australian Ethical Investments has delivered FUM growth of 34%, bringing it to a record high of $13.94 billion.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Burke

John Burke

GLOBAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
BENNELONG FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD
Bennelong Funds Management is like a mainline into the jugular of Australia's financial advice sector, with more than 6500 advisers channelling capital to its funds. But its global chief executive John Burke says the job's not done yet. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media