Unemployment data throws 'curveball' at RBA

The unemployment rate rose from 4.1% to 4.3% in June, according to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

VanEck head of investments and capital markets Russel Chesler said the surprise uptick in unemployment means the next rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could be "one and done".

"We do not believe this alone is going to be ringing any alarm bells at the RBA. It is only one month of data, and with the number of job ads increasing by 1.8% in June 2025 - according to ANZ-Indeed data - there is no clear indication that unemployment will increase further," Chesler said.

"The market is still pricing in two more rate cuts by the end of the year, but we consider it premature to be making this call before there is any data to support this. We think the RBA's decision to hold rates this month was the right move, and based on the current information to hand, we think there could be one more rate cut towards the end of the year."

Meanwhile, Betashares chief economist David Bassanese said the jobs data was a "slam dunk" for an interest rate cut in August.

"Movements in the unemployment rate tend to be less volatile and so can provide a better underlying read of labour market strength. On that score, the rise in the unemployment rate to 4.3% is disappointing and may suggest the economy is finally losing the ability to find jobs for a labour force still growing strongly at a rate of around 30,000 per month," Bassanese said.

"We'll need more consistent signs of weakness in both employment and hiring indicators before we can conclude the labour market is turning. That said, today's result clearly adds to the case for an RBA rate cut at the August policy meeting provided next week's Q2 CPI report is not a shocker.

"Indeed, the growing question market around the resilience of the labour market provides a little more wiggle room for the RBA to cut rates in August even if there's modest upward inflation surprise in next week's inflation report."

State Street Investment Management APAC economist Krishna Bhimavarapu agreed the unemployment numbers will spark a rate cut in August.

"Today's employment data threw a major curveball at the RBA and raises the odds of a larger rate cut in August," Bhimavarapu said.

"It worries us that the unemployment rate in NSW (4.4%) and Victoria (4.6%) are higher than the overall rate (4.3%), which rose 0.2 pp. Absent any upside surprise in the Q2 CPI data later this month we think there will be a reasonable possibility for a larger rate cut. We still expect the cash rate to hit 3.10% by the end of this year."