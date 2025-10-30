Newspaper icon
Unclaimed super pot hits $19bn: ATO

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 30 OCT 2025   12:27PM

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) released new data revealing there is almost $19 billion in lost and unclaimed superannuation waiting to be claimed by over seven million people.

ATO deputy commissioner Ben Kelly said there could be several reasons why someone may have lost or unclaimed super.

"Your super can become lost if your account is inactive, and your fund can't contact you. If you've changed jobs, moved house or simply forgotten to update your details, you may have lost or unclaimed super," Kelly said.

"Around four million individuals hold two or more super accounts. It's important to know how many super accounts you have, and to consider if appropriate to consolidate your super to reduce fees and make it easier to manage."

Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino said the government is urging Australians to check if they have any lost or unclaimed super.

"It's part of our commitment to helping people retire with dignity and make the most of every dollar they've earned," Mulino said.

"Having multiple super accounts can mean paying extra fees and missing out on growth on your retirement savings. Consolidating your super may make it easier to manage and helps your money work harder for your future."

This comes after Payday Super reforms were introduced into parliament at the start of October.

First flagged in the 2023-24 Federal Budget, the legislation stipulates that from 1 July 2026 employers must pay their employees' superannuation at the same time as their salary and wages.

The reforms were read for a second time this week with Treasurer Jim Chalmers saying they would help stop "disreputable" employers from exploiting employees.

The Super Members Council (SMC) said the law will be a gamechanger in tackling unpaid super which now costs Australian workers $5.7 billion a year.

"The introduction of Payday Super legislation has been a long time coming, it's time to get this done," SMC chief executive Misha Schubert said.

However, the Coalition has spoken out against the rollout, saying businesses need more time.

"While the principle of payday super is sound, Labor's execution is anything but. Once again, we're seeing a rushed, reckless and poorly planned rollout of a policy that risks creating chaos for small businesses right across the country," deputy leader of the opposition Ted O'Brien said.

"The Coalition stands ready to support worthy reform - we always have - but, as is standard practice for a bill with such wide-ranging impacts... we are asking the government to reconsider its rushed implementation to allow small businesses sufficient time to prepare and adapt."

The Coalition has called on the government to delay the start date for small businesses with fewer than 20 employees for 18 months to provide them adequate time to adapt, while suggesting legislating protections for those who have made "good faith" efforts to comply.

