NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

UK pension funds commit to manager diversity

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 AUG 2021   12:36PM

Some of the UK's biggest pension funds have committed to tackling the lack of diversity in funds management.

The Asset Owner Diversity Working Group has launched the Asset Owner Diversity Charter, which aims to "build and investment industry which embodies a more balanced representation of diverse societies".

"The charter reflects asset owners' aspirations to see diversity balance at all levels across financial services firms," the group said.

"A balanced workforce is good for business - it is good for consumers, for profitability and workplace culture, and leads to better investment decisions."

At launch the charter already has 17 signatories, representing $2 trillion in assets under management. This includes Cornwall Pension Fund, The Church of England Pensions Board, Nest, Lothian Pension Fund and West Midlands Pension Fund.

The creation of the working group and the charter followed Oliver Wyman research that found women account for just 20% of executive committee positions and 23% of board roles across 468 institutions in 37 countries.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Further, fewer than 10% of management roles in financial services are held by black, Asian or people of an ethnic minority.

The charter has two key components: an asset manager diversity and inclusion questionnaire and an asset owner charter toolkit.

The questionnaire aims to standardise diversity metrics beyond just gender to improve on disclosures, with results to feed into a progress report to inform engagement. It includes quantitative questions on gender across all levels of a business and how this plays out in terms of promotions, employee turnover, tenure and so on. It also looks at things like parental leave, mentoring and flexible working.

It also includes a qualitative component that looks at the use of AI in recruitment, use of diversity organisations in recruiting talent and any awards the business has won in relation to diversity.

Meanwhile, the toolkit is a supporting document to assist in implementing the charter, covering topics such as manager selection, monitoring and collaboration.

Read more: Asset Owner Diversity CharterAsset Owner Diversity Working GroupCornwall Pension FundLothian Pension FundNestOliver WymanThe Church of England Pensions BoardWest Midlands Pension Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP names incidents, issues lead
UK pension fund to go net zero
Australian Ethical divests Mercer parent company
FSC appoints UBS, Mercer heads
Citigroup takes action on pay inequality
New industry body to launch
Insurtech here to stay: Research
Millennials face gender inequality shock
Financial services needs more female leaders
AIA and Nest launch accelerator program

Editor's Choice

Rest closes basic cash option

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
The industry fund will close its basic cash option on August 13, as it sees returns dry up.

CPP Investments APAC lead to depart

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:32PM
The head of Asia Pacific for the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has been promoted, with a replacement yet to be confirmed.

Centrepoint names chief executive

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
A former BT Financial Group executive will take the reins of Centrepoint Alliance from today.

Six Park lowers minimum investment to $2k

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:09PM
Robo adviser Six Park has lowered its minimum investment to just $2000, down from the $10,000 minimum it had at the start of 2020.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.