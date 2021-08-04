UK pension funds commit to manager diversity

Some of the UK's biggest pension funds have committed to tackling the lack of diversity in funds management.

The Asset Owner Diversity Working Group has launched the Asset Owner Diversity Charter, which aims to "build and investment industry which embodies a more balanced representation of diverse societies".

"The charter reflects asset owners' aspirations to see diversity balance at all levels across financial services firms," the group said.

"A balanced workforce is good for business - it is good for consumers, for profitability and workplace culture, and leads to better investment decisions."

At launch the charter already has 17 signatories, representing $2 trillion in assets under management. This includes Cornwall Pension Fund, The Church of England Pensions Board, Nest, Lothian Pension Fund and West Midlands Pension Fund.

The creation of the working group and the charter followed Oliver Wyman research that found women account for just 20% of executive committee positions and 23% of board roles across 468 institutions in 37 countries.

Further, fewer than 10% of management roles in financial services are held by black, Asian or people of an ethnic minority.

The charter has two key components: an asset manager diversity and inclusion questionnaire and an asset owner charter toolkit.

The questionnaire aims to standardise diversity metrics beyond just gender to improve on disclosures, with results to feed into a progress report to inform engagement. It includes quantitative questions on gender across all levels of a business and how this plays out in terms of promotions, employee turnover, tenure and so on. It also looks at things like parental leave, mentoring and flexible working.

It also includes a qualitative component that looks at the use of AI in recruitment, use of diversity organisations in recruiting talent and any awards the business has won in relation to diversity.

Meanwhile, the toolkit is a supporting document to assist in implementing the charter, covering topics such as manager selection, monitoring and collaboration.