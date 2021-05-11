NEWS
SMSF
UK lender targets SMSFs in Australia
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 11 MAY 2021   11:53AM

A UK marketplace lender is launching in Australia, targeting wholesale investors and self-managed super funds.

CrowdProperty has launched in Australia under chief executive David Ingram.

It matches investors with developers of small to medium-sized residential property projects via its platform.

In Australia, CrowdProperty will be targeting SMSFs alongside wholesale investors and institutional lending groups.

"Our solution matches investor capital more directly to the developer using it to add value, enabling greater returns, meeting the major needs of both sides of the marketplace," Ingram said.

"Since launching in the UK, we've lent over £112 million ($200m) to property developers, funded the construction of over 1150 homes worth over £220 million ($400m), and delivered a 100% capital and interest payback to investors through over six years of lending.

"CrowdProperty UK is the UK's leading specialist property project online lending platform and we see even greater potential here in Australia. Property development and investment is a national obsession in Australia, and rightly so. Our job is simply to serve this passion by making it easier to develop and invest in property."

The first CrowdProperty development in Australia will be two co-living boarding houses in the Melbourne suburb of Glenroy.

