Family Office

UHNWs see net zero as business opportunity

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 16 SEP 2021   12:31PM

The super-rich are committed to addressing climate change, especially when there's a profit to be made in the process.

New research from Barclays Private, Campden Wealth and Global Impact Solutions Today sought the opinions of 300 of the wealthiest individuals, families, family offices, and foundations on addressing climate change.

It found that 70% see the global transition to net zero as "the greatest commercial opportunity of our age".

The ultra-high net worths surveyed said they expected sustainable investments to constitute, on average, 47% of their portfolios in 2022 and 54% in 2027.

And, overwhelmingly, the wealthy understand that their capital has the power to change the course of global environmental outcomes.

The survey found 86% see their private capital as essential to address climate change.

They also want to see action from government though, with 79% of the opinion that governments' pandemic stimulus packages should prioritise the transition to a low carbon economy and green investments.

Currently, 80% of UHNWs are making investment decisions with climate change in mind. Fewer though, 67%, expect their portfolios to align with a two-degree scenario.

Perhaps that is because only 50% of UHNWs believe it is possible to keep global average temperature increases below two degrees celsius.

They are also fairly sceptical about the ability of governments to address the issue - 61% expressed concern this year's COP26 won't make sufficient progress and 71% believe that developed countries should be increasing financial commitment to developing countries to finance solutions that could mitigate climate change.

"Climate change is the next, and larger, systemic challenge we have to face globally. It is encouraging that leading global wealth holders are seeking to play a role in this fight. From our conversations, I hear them express both a responsibility and an opportunity to use their capital at this pivotal point," Global Impact Solutions Today founder Gamil de Chadarevian said.

"While we see heightened awareness, action does not always immediately follow. Moreover, navigating the rapidly growing green investment market is increasingly difficult. So, we're having to work more to help individuals and family offices articulate the impact they want to make; and then find high-quality investments that will actually contribute to the solutions to counter climate change as well as target the returns they want."

The research is from the 2021 edition of Investing for Global Impact: A Power for Good, now in its eighth year. The 300 UHNW individuals and families that took part in the survey are spread across 33 countries.

