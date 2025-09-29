UBS shutters international shares fund

UBS Asset Management has decided to terminate the 33-year-old UBS International Share Fund, noting the fund is not at an "optimal size" to continue.

The fund is to be terminated on or around October 21.

"After analysis of market conditions and investment trends, UBS believes that closing the fund is in the best interest of unitholders. Our fiduciary view is that the fund is not at an optimal size to continue the fund into the future to a best-in-class standard," UBS said.

"The fund will cease accepting applications with immediate effect and will continue to process redemptions until the termination date."

Investors are expected to be paid between three and six business days from the termination date.

The fund invested across a wide range of countries and currencies, with some of the assets partially hedged to the Australian dollar.

According to Rainmaker Information, the fund had a net asset value of $12.5 million as of August 31 and returned 11.22% in the 12 months to July 31, underperforming against the MSCI World Ex Australia NR AUD index (17.49%).

The fund required a minimum initial investment of $50,000 and charged a total management fee of 1.00%.