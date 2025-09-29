Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

UBS shutters international shares fund

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 29 SEP 2025   11:55AM

UBS Asset Management has decided to terminate the 33-year-old UBS International Share Fund, noting the fund is not at an "optimal size" to continue.

The fund is to be terminated on or around October 21.

"After analysis of market conditions and investment trends, UBS believes that closing the fund is in the best interest of unitholders. Our fiduciary view is that the fund is not at an optimal size to continue the fund into the future to a best-in-class standard," UBS said.

"The fund will cease accepting applications with immediate effect and will continue to process redemptions until the termination date."

Investors are expected to be paid between three and six business days from the termination date.

The fund invested across a wide range of countries and currencies, with some of the assets partially hedged to the Australian dollar.

According to Rainmaker Information, the fund had a net asset value of $12.5 million as of August 31 and returned 11.22% in the 12 months to July 31, underperforming against the MSCI World Ex Australia NR AUD index (17.49%).

The fund required a minimum initial investment of $50,000 and charged a total management fee of 1.00%.

Read more: UBS Asset ManagementUBS International Share FundMSCI World Ex Australia NR AUDRainmaker Information
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Three retirement products achieve double-digit returns
Aberdeen to terminate three funds
Insignia offloads IOOF Alliances to Entireti
HUB24, Netwealth projected to overtake Insignia: Morningstar
One third of advisers use 'Big 3' platforms: Rainmaker
ISS Market Intelligence acquires Autus
MySuper delivers 10.3% in FY25
Rainmaker names new executive director of research
Gold ETFs outshine large caps: Research
Group insurance premiums paid by super funds up 7%

Editor's Choice

3500 advisers at risk as deadline looms

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:30PM
ASIC is urgently calling on financial advisers to review the accuracy of their Financial Adviser Register profile if they intend to continue providing advice into 2026 and beyond.

Aware Super, Goodman Group launch US logistics platform

ANGELIQUE MINAS  |   11:57AM
Aware Super is establishing a US logistics platform through a $2 billion partnership with Goodman Group.

Hostplus slams Lendlease over $2bn fund

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:59AM
The super fund had been attempting to move control of the fund from Lendlease to Mirvac.

Centuria Bass names new chief executive

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:46PM
Centuria Bass has appointed David Giffin as chief executive, with Yehuda Gottlieb taking the deputy chief executive role.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media