UBS, RQI deliver for EM investors: Rainmaker

IAG settles $2.8bn lawsuit with Credit Suisse ELIZA BAVIN IAG announced it has settled the lawsuit with Credit Suisse relating to the collapse of Greensill Capital.

VBP names inaugural chief growth officer VINNY VUCAGO Financial planning outsourcing specialist Vital Business Partners (VBP) has created a new executive role focused on expanding advice relationships, winning new clients and strengthening its offering to advice businesses and licensees.

Former BW Equities employee charged for misappropriating funds MATTHEW WAI A former employee of the Victorian boutique advice business has been arrested and charged for allegedly trading client's shares without consent that generated close to $500,000 for himself.