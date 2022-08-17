Newspaper icon
Investment

UBS launches small cap strategy in Australia

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 AUG 2022   12:20PM

UBS Asset Management launched its Future Leaders Small Cap Strategy in Australia.

A statement said the actively managed global strategy of 40 to 60 small cap "future leader" stocks is designed to provide investors with exposure to high-quality companies selected around three long-term thematic categories.

The categories include digital transformation, health and societal transformation, and sustainable transformation. The strategy further seeks to identify winners early and capture emerging and durable growth.

"UBS defines future leaders as smaller companies with the potential to disrupt traditional business models, capitalise on emerging trends, and have the potential to create new markets or transform legacy businesses," it said.

"These companies are often in the introduction and growth stages of their lifecycle and have accelerating sales and earnings growth, expanding margins, and improving financial profiles."

UBS co-portfolio manager of the Future Leaders Small Cap Strategy and senior investment analyst David Sullivan said it's an exciting offering for Australian investors.

"Small caps are a great asset class to build a thematic strategy from given the wide breadth of opportunities in the universe, their high exposure to investment themes and the potential for these companies to maintain strong growth profiles for sustained periods of time," he commented.

"This strategy benefits from our global team of portfolio managers and analysts who conduct in-depth company research to select our pool of diverse and innovative companies."

UBS country head of asset management Australia and New Zealand Alison Telfer added it provides clients access to a best-in-class global offering.

"In a first for UBS Australia, we have collaborated with our global wealth and advisory business to draw on their insights into what clients here and around the world are seeking from an investment product - both financial and non-financial goals," she said.

Telfer added that UBS will also debut three more strategies in Q4 2022.

"We believe (the new strategies) harness UBS's proven global expertise tailored to the needs of our local market, this local with global approach is a wonderful opportunity to solidify our position as a client-focused global asset manager here and bring a broader opportunity set to our Australian investors."

