UBS launches philanthropic arm down under

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 6 OCT 2022   12:36PM

The Australian expansion comes as UBS's philanthropic activities gather pace around the globe, with new initiatives in environmental, health, education and child protection issues.

For more than two decades, the UBS Optimus Foundation has supported over 320 programs across 60 countries. Now, in Australia, the UBS Optimus Foundation will apply an investment-based philosophy and specialise in scalable, evidence-based approaches to investing.

The foundation operates with four key goals: to ensure children survive and thrive; to fulfil children's potential; to free people from harm; and to protect the future of the planet.

UBS Group chief executive Ralph Hamers said the Australian chapter of the Optimus Foundation reflects UBS's commitment to growing its philanthropic efforts globally, as well as its existing community projects within Australia.

"Philanthropy can play a crucial role in unlocking the investment needed to test and advance innovative solutions designed to tackle the most pressing social and environmental issues," Hamers said.

UBS head of social impact and philanthropy services Tom Hall added: "Over the recent decade, we've seen the unprecedented growth of philanthropy across APAC with Australia now ranked 5th in the 2020 Charities Aid Foundation World Giving Index.

"In response to this demand, we are delighted to be launching the Optimus Foundation in Australia and connecting our clients with philanthropic solutions that can improve lives and create lasting change."

Last year, the foundation raised US$161.45 million.

