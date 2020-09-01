NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
UBS appoints new sector heads for equities
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 1 SEP 2020   12:33PM

UBS has named new sector heads for its sell-side equities coverage, including a hire from Credit Suisse.

Andrew Adams will lead UBS's coverage of insurance and diversified financials.

Adams has worked at Credit Suisse for the last 10 years, covering diversified financials.  Prior to this, he spent a decade working for insurers QBE and Swiss Reinsurance. He is also an associate of the Institute of Actuaries of Australia.

"Together with Shreyas Patel, this team will have 32 years of combined experience in industry and sell side insurance roles, and form an important part of our leading financials research franchise," UBS head of research Simon Mitchell and associate director of research Craig Stafford said in an announcement note.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

UBS has also promoted Aryan Norozi to sector head of the retail and food and beverages coverage.

"After joining us four years ago Aryan has rapidly generated respect from his colleagues, clients and corporates and has become an increasingly impactful member of the broader research team," Mitchell and Stafford said.

"Minnie Tong will join us in December to work with Aryan and Jarrod Chisholm on these sectors. Minnie worked in Research in the cadet programme for four years before taking this year out to complete the final part of her studies. We expect this team to bring a dynamic and fresh view to this evolving sector.

Lastly, UBS has transitioned energy coverage to Tom Allen, in addition to his existing utilities coverage.

"This expanded coverage plays well to Tom's strong industry background and connections and presents logical synergies with utilities. We thank Glyn Lawcock for covering this sector over the last two years, and this change will free up more time for him to focus on our important mining coverage."

"In addition to continuing to assist Tom with energy and utilities coverage, Joseph Wong also assumes lead coverage of the fuel refiner and retailer stocks."

Read more: UBS
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
UBS to cough up $14m over bond bungle
Mirova chief labels ethical investing pledges hollow
FICAP sponsors donate $150k despite postponement
New ETFs see success as UBS suspends funds
Sentiment weakens as macro threats loom
Australia approaches fiscal cliff: UBS
Dividends could take years to return: UBS
Top picks for dividends during COVID-19
Cashwerkz announces new chief executive
Avoid listed wealth giants: UBS
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.
APRA reviews priorities in super
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
Unlisted asset valuations, early release of superannuation and heatmaps are some of the key areas APRA will prioritise over the next 12-18 months.
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:21PM
HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something zbrJuXix