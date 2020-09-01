UBS appoints new sector heads for equities

UBS has named new sector heads for its sell-side equities coverage, including a hire from Credit Suisse.

Andrew Adams will lead UBS's coverage of insurance and diversified financials.

Adams has worked at Credit Suisse for the last 10 years, covering diversified financials. Prior to this, he spent a decade working for insurers QBE and Swiss Reinsurance. He is also an associate of the Institute of Actuaries of Australia.

"Together with Shreyas Patel, this team will have 32 years of combined experience in industry and sell side insurance roles, and form an important part of our leading financials research franchise," UBS head of research Simon Mitchell and associate director of research Craig Stafford said in an announcement note.

UBS has also promoted Aryan Norozi to sector head of the retail and food and beverages coverage.

"After joining us four years ago Aryan has rapidly generated respect from his colleagues, clients and corporates and has become an increasingly impactful member of the broader research team," Mitchell and Stafford said.

"Minnie Tong will join us in December to work with Aryan and Jarrod Chisholm on these sectors. Minnie worked in Research in the cadet programme for four years before taking this year out to complete the final part of her studies. We expect this team to bring a dynamic and fresh view to this evolving sector.

Lastly, UBS has transitioned energy coverage to Tom Allen, in addition to his existing utilities coverage.

"This expanded coverage plays well to Tom's strong industry background and connections and presents logical synergies with utilities. We thank Glyn Lawcock for covering this sector over the last two years, and this change will free up more time for him to focus on our important mining coverage."

"In addition to continuing to assist Tom with energy and utilities coverage, Joseph Wong also assumes lead coverage of the fuel refiner and retailer stocks."