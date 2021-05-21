NEWS
Executive Appointments

UBS AM chief steps down

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 21 MAY 2021   12:19PM

The managing director of UBS Asset Management announced his exit and a long-serving portfolio manager has stepped up to oversee the Australia and New Zealand region in the interim.

Bryce Doherty led the asset management unit from October 2013 and was the head of wholesale prior to his promotion.

The firm said Doherty will leave in June to "pursue new challenges within the Australian market".

"We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Bryce for his contribution to UBS. During his career at the firm, he has played a key role in the successful build-out of asset management in Australia, including the integration of ING Investment Management and the partnership with Yarra Capital Management and CBRE Clarion, and has provided strategic insights to the broader Australian business," UBS said in a statement.

Doherty used to work at BT Investment Management/Pendal Group, AXA, Perpetual and Challenger across various roles, mostly in business development.

Effective immediately, John Mowat has become interim head of asset management Australia and New Zealand, maintaining his responsibilities as head of the Australian real estate and private markets business, a role he's held since July 2019.

He is a member of several committees, including the UBS AM Australia management committee, and real estate APAC investment and management committee.

Mowat joined the firm's UK office in 2010 and relocated to Sydney in 2015 as head of real estate Australia.

LGIAsuper reveals post-merger executive, board lineup

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
LGIAsuper, which is set to finalise its merger with Energy Super next month, has unveiled its new-look leadership team.

Fund manager hit with serious charges

KARREN VERGARA
The former managing director of Global Merces Funds Management, which is now in liquidation, has been slapped with criminal charges for dishonest conduct and providing dodgy information about the fund's affairs.

Former van Eyk chief charged

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former chief executive of failed van Eyk Research has been charged with four counts of dishonestly using his position within the firm for personal advantage.

