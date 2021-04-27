UBS adds fixed income portfolio manager

UBS Asset Management has hired an HSBC rates and foreign exchange strategist as a portfolio manager.

Tom Nash spent 10 years at HSBC in Australia and London, where he was primarily responsible for HSBC's strategy on rates and foreign exchange for Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

He has also worked on HSBC's rates strategy for Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East (CEEMA) and was a part of the merging market team which ranked at the top spot in 2016 Euromoney Survey on EM sovereign research.

"We are confident that Tom's knowledge of macroeconomics, interest rates and foreign exchange will significantly bolster the existing portfolio management team and will further strengthen our existing capabilities and experience in the Australian fixed income market," UBS Asset Management head of fixed income team for Australia Tim Van Klaveren said.

"UBS Asset Management is delighted to add someone with Tom's experience and expertise to the fixed income team," UBS Asset Management Australasia head Bryce Doherty said.

"His addition reflects the ongoing strength of the Australian fixed income business and demand for UBS fixed income products in the Australian market."