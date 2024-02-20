Twynam Group targets US$50m for new fund

The Kahlbetzer family office's investment arm is seeking to raise $50 million for a new fund that focuses on companies with technology capable of reducing carbon emissions.

Since its launch in mid-2023, the Twynam Earth Fund has received backing from investors across Australia, the US, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Notable founding investors include Walmart heir Lucas Walton, and Swinburne University of Technology.

Twynam Group chief executive Johnny Kahlbetzer said the family office has been interested in decarbonisation for over 20 years. His late father, John Kahlbetzer, made his fortune as a rural landholder in Argentina and Australia.

"With an agricultural background, we've always been interested in the environment, and in particular decarbonisation," Kahlbetzer said.

"I even went to COP 4 in Buenos Aires in 1998."

The Kahlbetzer family office became more focused on decarbonisation investments around six years ago. Over the past few years, it began seriously discussing entry into the funds management sector as the topic of ESG became more popular.

"Last year, with more of an emphasis and seemingly a change in society and investors views on decarbonisation, we decided it was the right time to launch the fund," Kalhbetzer said.

This, Kahlbetzer said, despite believing that most ESG is just "fluffy bull***t."

"Really, the purpose for the Tywnam Earth Fund is purely to invest in decarbonisation technology, so early-stage deep tech technology, from Pre-Seed to Series B - so, anything which we think can have a large-scale impact in decreasing in carbon emissions or have the ability to sequester carbon emissions," he said.

Interestingly, Kahlbetzer said Asian investors have a different appetite towards decarbonisation in comparison to local investors.

"It seems that Asian investors are more pro-investing in decarbonisation funds, while the Australian market is more reticent and more cautious," Kahlbetzer said.

"Most of the people we spoke to in Hong Kong and Singapore have told us that they notice climate change daily and want to be involved in trying to do something to ameliorate the issues."