Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Twynam Group targets US$50m for new fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 20 FEB 2024   12:31PM

The Kahlbetzer family office's investment arm is seeking to raise $50 million for a new fund that focuses on companies with technology capable of reducing carbon emissions.

Since its launch in mid-2023, the Twynam Earth Fund has received backing from investors across Australia, the US, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Notable founding investors include Walmart heir Lucas Walton, and Swinburne University of Technology.

Twynam Group chief executive Johnny Kahlbetzer said the family office has been interested in decarbonisation for over 20 years. His late father, John Kahlbetzer, made his fortune as a rural landholder in Argentina and Australia.

"With an agricultural background, we've always been interested in the environment, and in particular decarbonisation," Kahlbetzer said.

"I even went to COP 4 in Buenos Aires in 1998."

The Kahlbetzer family office became more focused on decarbonisation investments around six years ago. Over the past few years, it began seriously discussing entry into the funds management sector as the topic of ESG became more popular.

"Last year, with more of an emphasis and seemingly a change in society and investors views on decarbonisation, we decided it was the right time to launch the fund," Kalhbetzer said.

This, Kahlbetzer said, despite believing that most ESG is just "fluffy bull***t."

"Really, the purpose for the Tywnam Earth Fund is purely to invest in decarbonisation technology, so early-stage deep tech technology, from Pre-Seed to Series B -  so, anything which we think can have a large-scale impact in decreasing in carbon emissions or have the ability to sequester carbon emissions," he said.

Interestingly, Kahlbetzer said Asian investors have a different appetite towards decarbonisation in comparison to local investors.

"It seems that Asian investors are more pro-investing in decarbonisation funds, while the Australian market is more reticent and more cautious," Kahlbetzer said.

"Most of the people we spoke to in Hong Kong and Singapore have told us that they notice climate change daily and want to be involved in trying to do something to ameliorate the issues."

Read more: Twynam GroupJohnny KahlbetzerJohn KahlbetzerTywnam Earth Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Fund manager awards custody mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
A $16.6 billion fund manager has named Citi Securities Services as its new custodian and fund administrator.

Twynam Group targets US$50m for new fund

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:31PM
The Kahlbetzer family office's investment arm is seeking to raise $50 million for a new fund that focuses on companies with technology capable of reducing carbon emissions.

Janus Henderson makes two senior appointments

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
Janus Henderson Investors appointed a local head of retail research for Australia and hired a sales director from T. Rowe Price.

ANZ gets green light for Suncorp merger

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:29PM
ANZ has had a significant legal win on appeal, with its proposed $4.9 billion acquisition of Suncorp's banking arm given the go-ahead.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach