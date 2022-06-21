Newspaper icon
Superannuation

TWUSUPER awards bond mandate

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 21 JUN 2022   12:50PM

The $6.3 billion industry fund has handed down a global bond mandate as it aligns its investments to the objectives of the Your Future, Your Super regime.

TWUSUPER awarded the mandate to J.P. Morgan Asset Management for investment in its new JPMorgan Global Bond Fund, launched this month.

The fund is a high conviction, diversified portfolio investing in global investment grade bonds and focused on income, diversification, and volatility management.

TWUSUPER chief investment officer Edward Smith said the fund is refreshing its investment strategy and working to manage costs and tracking error while enhancing returns.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief executive, Australia and New Zealand Andrew Creber said the fund was developed on the back of client demand, ensuring it is "well positioned to navigate this changing landscape, that is focused to deliver diversified fixed income exposure with multiple levers for generating performance with a risk-controlled approach."

"We believe this solution meets the needs of our investors, particularly in light of the market environment and research we undertook with NMG Consulting around the impact of YFYS reforms on super funds," he added.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

"With investors facing new challenges from slowing economic growth momentum and persistent inflation, the rise in bond yields has created value in bond markets and re-invigorated their role as diversifier in portfolios."

This fund launch follows that of the JPMorgan Income Fund in March.

Active Super kickstarts reward program

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
Active Super has launched a Super Booster reward program to accelerate the growth of members' super balances.

Squirrel Super to pay over false property claims

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
More than 18 months after legal action was launched, Squirrel Super will pay $55,000 for claims made in marketing materials about investing in residential property.

QIC welcomes new director of private debt

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:16PM
The Queensland Investment Corporation has named Bettina Lung as its director of multi-sector private debt.

