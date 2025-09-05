Newspaper icon
Two CBA class action appeals dismissed

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 5 SEP 2025   12:21PM

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) has defeated the appeals from the Zonia and Baron shareholder class actions in the Federal Court.

The Full Court concluded that the appellants did not prove any loss, and there was no award of damages.

The two class actions related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) and claimed shareholders had suffered due to CBA's alleged conduct.

AUSTRAC alleged as early as 2017 that the bank contravened the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006 more than 53,000 times.

Allegations included CBA being late to report its intelligent deposit machines (IDMs) were potentially being used by multiple suspected money laundering syndicates linked to criminal activity that include drug importation.

AUSTRAC alleged that even after CBA became aware of suspected terrorism financing, money laundering and/or structuring on CBA accounts in 38 instances, CBA did not appropriately monitor its customers to mitigate and manage money laundering and terrorism financing risk, including the ongoing AML/CTF risks of doing business with those customers.

The Zonia class action began on 9 October 2017, whilst the Baron class action started on 2 July 2018.

ASX-listed Omni Bridgeway (formerly IMF Bentham) funded the 2017 shareholder class action against CBA together with Maurice Blackburn Lawyers.

