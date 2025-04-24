Newspaper icon
TWC bolsters investment team

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 24 APR 2025   2:21PM

TWC Investment Management, a founder-owned and led boutique, has added a senior quant to its team

Diana Olteanu-Veerman has joined the firm led by former executives from PGIM, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse

The firm, led by former executives from PGIM, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse, has developed a genuinely different cashflow-based valuation style for building an equities portfolio, and this appointment will help strengthen its investment process.

TWC said that with 25 years of experience in quantitative investing, portfolio management and equity research, Olteanu-Veerman brings a sharp, evidence-driven approach that jibes with achieving superior real returns on investment (RROI).

Olteanu-Veerman started her career at Credit Suisse HOLT in the early 2000s, professionally overlapping with Birkhold.

"So, the cohesion, shared experience and passion around the cashflow-based investment methodology that underpins our business today is important," TWC added.

Based in London, the recruit provides a connection with institutional capital in Europe which is important given TWC's global aspirations of building scale.

Additionally, Olteanu-Veerman has a strong background in sustainability, an area where the firm expect she will play a significant role, particularly in integrating sustainability elements into investment processes.

The quant joins from Northern Trust Asset Management, where she developed quantitative strategies and products, particularly for equities. ​While in London, she also worked with Australian institutional investors.

Before her current role, she was a portfolio manager for the global options strategy at Kokomo Capital Management in Hong Kong, where she managed quantitatively driven global market strategies, particularly in China.

Olteanu-Veerman's resume includes roles as an equity research analyst at Green Street Advisors and an investment banker at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

In the latter position, she managed takeover deals and raised capital in Europe and the US. ​

TWC launched in Australia six months ago, stating it would initially offer three funds to wholesale and institutional clients based on its proprietary investment framework.

In essence, RROI looks at real return on investment.

The methodology standardises earnings and returns regardless of accounting methods, currencies, and geographies to provide a precise picture of how companies are performing.

The boutique said the goal is to break away from conventional metrics, like EPS growth and price-to-earnings ratios, and instead focus on economic measures of corporate performance and embedded market expectations.

The methodology allows fund managers to collate a standardised basket of global peers before carrying out a comparative company analysis.

