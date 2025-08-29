Newspaper icon
Trust key to client satisfaction in advice: Report

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 29 AUG 2025   12:31PM

Russell Investments' annual report on the value of financial advice shows ability to trust remains the core expectation when seeking advice.

The 2025 Value of an Adviser Report, surveying some 700 Australian investors (advised and unadvised) and nearly 200 financial advisers, found that financial advisers added at least 5.6% in value for clients over the past 12 months, according to its formula, which includes five different metrics.

The formula includes appropriate asset allocation (1.3%); behavioural coaching (3.1%); and tax planning (1.2%), while guidance on financial trade-offs, and expertise were considered "variable" and "priceless", respectively.

Other key findings include that 89% of those seeking advice felt more confident and knowledgeable about their finances, while 86% said they are more in control of their finances.

Over four in five (81%) noted that they've become extremely confident in achieving their financial goals - compared to 28% of those before receiving advice.

The report - now in its eighth year - has introduced a new Value of an Adviser Index, which ranks the five components based on how they drive client satisfaction, with a higher score indicating greater influence.

Expertise ranked first with an index score of 118, as appropriate asset allocation scored 113.

These ranked ahead of tax-savvy planning (92), behavioural coaching (91) and guidance on financial trade-offs (88).

"The Index shows us that in 2025, technical and emotional expertise, coupled with appropriate asset allocation, are the main drivers of client satisfaction," Russell Investments head of distribution, Australia and New Zealand, Neil Rogan said.

"Advisers who focus on these are best placed to deliver the most impactful outcomes."

Further, Honeycomb head of quantitative strategy Jason Morris, who helped compile the research, found that trust and fee transparency have slowly emerged as two of the top elements for client satisfaction.

"Trust came through by far and away as the top driver of satisfaction, and it is something that is effectively the bedrock of the relationship between clients and advisers... Trust is obviously something that is not filled overnight; it's built over time," Morris said.

"And that also does piece with having transparent and easy-to-understand fees. This was where we saw the biggest difference.

"These two elements came through quite strongly to complement the five elements in the formula that we've already got."

Additionally, Morris noted that several people from the non-advised group regret not being advised.

"The world has become increasingly complex, and in navigating the financial system to make decisions, and there is no better time for advice groups to take the lead," he said.

"I think there is an increasing desire for consumers seeking financial advice."

Rogan added: "Advice is delivering measurable value, both in financial terms and emotional wellbeing. This is a strong foundation for advisers to build loyalty and referrals."

"Advisers have always been technical experts, but this research shows their real competitive edge is helping clients feel calm, capable, and in control."

Additionally, nearly half (46%) of Generation Z investors said they would seek advice if it helped align their investments with their personal values.

The report stated that advisers who actively discuss clients' values and incorporate them into financial plans can stand out in a crowded market.

