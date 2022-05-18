Newspaper icon
Trust in financial services jumps: CFA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 MAY 2022   12:47PM

While Australian investors are overall less trusting of the financial services industry and financial advisers than global peers, a new survey has found levels of trust to be robust.

Data from the CFA Institute Enhancing Investors' Trust study revealed that globally trust in financial services had reached an all-time high.

Institutional investors with a high or very high level of trust in financial services rose to 86%, up from 65% in 2020.

Likewise, for retail investors trust levels jumped to 60% from 46% in 2020.

Notably, Australia placed in the top three countries worldwide for trust level growth in financial services and financial advisers.

The report identified five factors that had driven trust higher: strong share market performance, fee compression on investment products, a greater level of technology-enabled transparency on investment products, easier access to investment markets and new personalised investment products.

Explaining the results, CFA Societies Australia chief executive Lisa Carroll said: "The highs we're now seeing in investor trust are a cause for optimism, helped on by strong share markets and falling fees, but the challenge is sustaining trust moving ahead given greater levels of share market volatility."

"In Australia too, trust has jumped significantly since 2020 when just one in four investors trusted the financial services industry, with the Hayne Royal Commission eroding confidence in the asset management industry given the significant amount of negative news coverage at the time."

Though into the future, Carroll said as interest rates rise and returns fall on asset classes, financial advisers may be more challenged maintaining trust levels with clients.

The survey showed that Australian retail investors with a financial advisor were more trusting of the financial services industry.

58% of people with an adviser trusted the financial services industry, compared to less than 39% of those without an adviser. Comparatively, more than two-thirds of investors globally with an adviser had trust in the financial services industry.

The survey found that most investors followed the advice of their adviser during the March 2022 downturn which Carroll said would've helped inform client decisions to stick with long-term investment plans in spite of stressed market conditions.

Younger investors, particularly millennials have led the way in the use of robo-advice and digital apps. More than 70% of millennials prefer technology platforms and tools to human assistance.

Nevertheless, advice endures as the domain of humans. 81% of Australian retail investors are more likely to trust human advice versus robo-led advice.

Read more: Financial servicesFinancial adviserCFA Societies AustraliaLisa CarrollCFA InstituteHayne Royal CommissionRobo-advice
