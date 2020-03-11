Trump slams Fed in Twitter tirade

Trump has taken to Twitter once again, this time, to slam the Federal Reserve and its chair Jerome Powell.

The tweets follow a tumultuous start to the week for markets, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq suffering their worst day in a decade on Monday.

Markets rebounded on Tuesday on hopes of government stimulus - with the White House reportedly working on a proposal to assist businesses and workers impacted by COVID-19; including plans to cut payroll taxes to 0%, relief for hourly workers, and assistance for the airline, hotel and cruise industries.

In the tweets, Trump took aim at Powell and called for further cash rate cuts.

"Our pathetic, slow moving Federal Reserve, headed by Jay Powell, who raised rates too fast and lowered too late, should get our Fed Rate down to the levels of our competitor nations," he tweeted.

"They now have as much as a two point advantage, with even bigger currency help. Also, stimulate!

"The Federal Reserve must be a leader, not a very late follower, which it has been!"

Trump nominated Powell as the chair of the Federal Reserve in November 2017.

Trump ramped up pressure on Powell to cut interest rates following the RBA's rate cut last week.

"Australia's Central Bank cut interest rates and stated it will most likely further ease in order to make up for China's Coronavirus situation and slowdown. They reduced to 0.5%, a record low," he tweeted.

"Other countries are doing the same thing, if not more so."

He criticised Powell's leadership of the US central bank.

"As usual, Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve are slow to act," he tweeted.

"Germany and others are pumping money into their economies. Other Central Banks are much more aggressive. The U.S. should have, for all of the right reasons, the lowest Rate. We don't, putting us at a competitive disadvantage.

"We should be leading, not following!"

The same day, the Federal Reserve issued an emergency rate cut, reducing interest rates by 0.5% to 1-1.25% in a bid to support the US economy "as it responds to the global coronavirus outbreak".

The US central bank is expected to cut interest rates further, with markets already pricing in a second rate cut from the Fed this month.

JP Morgan predicts the Fed will lower rates by 100bps next week, while Bank of America and Barclays both believe the Fed will cut rates by 50bps at both March and April meetings, taking interest rates down to zero. Citi however, believes that Fed pricing needs to be taken "with a grain of salt", arguing the central bank will focus on improving market liquidity rather than interest rate cuts.