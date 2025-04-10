Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Trump backflips on tariffs but risks remain

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 10 APR 2025   12:18PM

US President Donald Trump has agreed to a pause in the reciprocal tariffs imposed on all nations, bar China, in excess of 10% for 90 days to encourage nations to go to the negotiating table.

However, China saw tariffs increased to 125%, which will drive a further wedge between the two nations which appear to be gearing up for a trade war.

Betashares chief economist David Bassanese said despite Trump's concession, the global economy and particularly the US, still face "enormous risk" in the weeks and months ahead.

"While equity markets bounced overnight, this may well be but one of likely several cruel bear market rallies in what had become a very oversold market in the short-term.  We're not out of the woods just yet," Bassanese said.

"Risks to the global outlook remains for several reasons. Indeed, the good ship USA has still been hit by an iceberg and is taking on water.  All that's happened is Captain Trump has told the crew to stop the engines."

Bassanese said the US is still facing a significant increase in the average effective tariff rate to around 20%, instead of 30%.

"That still represents a significant hit to US inflation and economic activity sufficient to likely cause a US recession in their own right - unless Trump quickly backs down further," he said.

"What's more, even the pause in tariffs leaves the global business community facing significant uncertainty in terms of the cost pressures that will face in the months ahead - which will lead to a curtailment in both investment and hiring plans.

"It's the uncertainty with regard to eventual tariff levels that is likely even worse for economic growth than the actual tariffs the US imposes."

Despite warnings the worst may be yet to come, markets surged off the back of the news, which deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green said was expected.

Wall Street's S&P 500 leapt 6%, while the Nasdaq Composite was almost 8% higher.

"The markets have been crying out for common sense. The economic vandalism of tariffs was never sustainable. A backpedal wasn't just likely - it was always inevitable," Green said.

"You can't fight the basic needs of markets, businesses, and consumers without consequences."

Read more: BetasharesDavid BassanesedeVere GroupNigel GreenUS President Donald Trump
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Market turmoil hits portfolios
NAB calls for 50bp rate cut in May
'Crises happen': Investors reminded to stay calm
Tariff impact on super 'profoundly worrying'
Which fund managers are making the most from investor fees?
Investors brace as US unleashes tariffs
AMP introduces geared retirement options
Vanguard ETFs record most consistent monthly net flows: Research
ETF market dips but bright spots emerge
Financial services chips away at gender pay gap: WGEA

Editor's Choice

Trump backflips on tariffs but risks remain

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:18PM
Trump has paused reciprocal tariffs on most nations - except for China - for 90 days, but experts say "enormous risks" to the global economy remain.

NAB calls for 50bp rate cut in May

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:15PM
NAB chief economist Sally Auld says much has changed since the Reserve Bank met last week, and a double whammy rate cut is on the cards in May.

ASIC asks for input on reportable situations, IDR dashboards

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
The corporate regulator plans to introduce two interactive dashboards that would track firm-level reportable situations and internal dispute resolution (IDR) data to push financial firms to lift their game.

Regal writes off Opthea, FUM takes 8% hit

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:22PM
Regal Partners has written off its entire investment in Opthea, which contributed to funds under management (FUM) taking an 8.3% hit in the March 2025 quarter.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media